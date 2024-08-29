Why Heather Graham Hasn't Spoken to Parents in 30 Years

Getty

"He regularly told me that the entertainment industry was evil and that Hollywood would claim my soul," Graham says of her father.

Heather Graham is reflecting on her fractured relationship with her family.

In a new interview with the Wall Street Journal, the Austin Powers alum, now 54, says she hasn't spoken to her parents in nearly 30 years.

Graham recalled the events leading up to her decision to leave her family home at 18 years old, and later become "estranged" from her mother and father.

Moving from a suburban neighborhood in Virginia to live in Agoura Hills, California when she was nine years old, Graham said she went from being "popular" in the Washington D.C. suburb to feeling like she "didn't fit in" when she got to the West Coast.

"In Virginia, I had a tomboy phase and loved exploring the woods. After we moved, I was isolated. You had to be driven everywhere. Without kids to play with in the street, I had fewer social interactions and grew insecure. I turned to books and read above my level," Graham said.

When she began acting, she faced pushback from her parents, especially her dad, who she says was against her career from the start.

"He regularly told me that the entertainment industry was evil and that Hollywood would claim my soul," Graham said, noting that her parents "were part of a generation that didn't believe in therapy or discussing personal things, so I never felt I could talk to them."

Graham said that after her movie License to Drive premiered in 1988, she decided that she needed to move out.

"When the movie came out, I was 18," she recounted. Living at home had become more difficult. I said to myself, 'I've got to get out of here, I've got to be successful, and I've got to be a movie star.'"

She continued, "I found an apartment in West Hollywood with another girl from high school -- a working model who was also investing in real estate on the side. Living with her was freeing."

After she graduated from high school with a 5.0 GPA, Graham went on to study English at UCLA before leaving school early during her junior year to focus on acting.

The turning point in her career came when she landed Swingers, and then Austin Powers, with Graham noting that she finally felt "self-sufficient," and began re-evaluating her relationship with her parents.

"I stopped talking to my parents when I was 25, and I’m estranged from them now," she told the outlet. "My friends are proud of me, and I'm proud of myself. I have really good friends."

Now, Graham said she feels at peace when she thinks about the life she built in the place her parents warned her about all those years ago.

"I live in Los Angeles in a house I bought last year. I also have a loft in New York," Graham said, noting that her L.A. home "has views of the Pacific."

"I love the ocean," the actress added. "I also like sitting out back when writing or preparing for a movie. Nature is inspiring."