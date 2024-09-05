Watch Moment Bre Tiesi Tells Chelsea Lazkani Her Husband Was 'Making Out' With Another Woman

Getty

After the footage from the new season of Selling Sunset dropped, Chelsea reacted on X, accusing Bre of trying to "run me."

Chelsea Lazkani got news that surely led to the downfall of her marriage to estranged husband, Jeff Lazkani -- and it was delivered from her sworn enemy: Bre Tiesi.

Netflix released a sneak peak at the upcoming eighth season of Selling Sunset on Wednesday. In the footage, Bre seemingly put her long-lasting feud with Chelsea behind her to deliver some heartbreaking news concerning her marriage.

"I don't know how the f--k this is supposed to come out of my mouth right now,” Bre says in the clip.

The pair are seated at the bar in a restaurant as Bre takes a long pause before continuing her story.

"A friend I've known for a couple of years, Amanda, asked to go to lunch. She told me that her friend, who she's still very close with and sees, lives at the W Hotel in Hollywood, and that he saw your husband with some girl…," Bre continues.

She then says her friend even had "receipts" and pulled them up right in front of her at lunch, prompting Chelsea to ask, "What did the messages say?"

"It said that he saw them making out in the lobby," Bre begins, before Chelsea cuts her off and questions, "Making out in the lobby?"

Bre nods her head, adding that the friend has seen Chelsea's husband Jeff with this mystery woman "multiple times."

When asked by Chelsea if she trusts her friend Amanda, Bre responds that she does, but she wouldn't consider her a "best friend."

"I just wanted to come to you woman to woman because I've been here. I was married, my husband was doing the same thing with multiple women," Bre says, referring to her ex-husband Johnny Manziel.

She continues, "I know you don't necessarily care for me, but I wouldn't wish this on you or anyone ever. Like I've seriously been there and it's awful. But regardless, it was brought up, and I feel like you have the right to know."

The clip concludes with Chelsea taking a sip of her wine as begins to tear up, leaving fans to wait till Friday when the season premieres to hear her response.

After the clip aired, Chelsea took to X (formerly Twitter) to to accuse Bre of trying to "take me down."

Bre brought her racist friend on the show to try to ruin me. Never met the Amanda girl a day in my life but her & Bre in her words wanted to ‘take me down’. I took the scene because it was already a storyline. It was all premeditated, I just handled it the best way I could. — Chelsea Lazkani (@ChelseaLazkani) September 4, 2024 @ChelseaLazkani

"Bre brought her racist friend on the show to try to ruin me. Never met the Amanda girl a day in my life but her & Bre in her words wanted to 'take me down,'" Chelsea wrote. "I took the scene because it was already a storyline. It was all premeditated, I just handled it the best way I could."

Tiesi has yet to respond to Chelsea's claims publicly.

Chelsea and Bre have had a tumultuous relationship since Bre joined Selling Sunset during season 6, with Chelsea joining the season prior.

Chelsea filed for divorce from Jeff in March after seven years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences." The couple share two children, Maddox, 5, and Melia, 3.

In the filing, Chelsea requested joint physical and legal custody of their kids. She also asked for spousal support. The pair met on Tinder in 2015 after Chelsea moved to Los Angeles and married after two years of dating.

