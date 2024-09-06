Jax Taylor Breaks Silence on Brittany Cartwright Filing For Divorce: 'The Right Decision'

Getty

"All I want for us is to be amicable," Taylor said. "I know I'm an amazing father and I know that I will make an excellent ex-husband."

Jax Taylor has broken his silence on Brittany Cartwright's decision to file for divorce after five years of marriage.

While speaking on his When Reality Hits podcast -- which he shares with Cartwright -- solo on Friday September 6, the 45-year-old reality star admitted Cartwright's decision was the "right" one.

"I know that Brittany addressed our current situation on last week's podcast. It's been a really, really rough week. Anyone that has gone through a divorce will understand how difficult this is," Taylor told his listeners.

"Brittany did file for divorce. I understand why she did and I agree that this is the right decision for our family," he said.

However, the father of one did say he hoped it didn't have to end this way for the sake of their three-year-old son, Cruz.

"I'll always love and care for Brittany. She's the mother of my beautiful son. All I want for us is to be amicable and even hopefully really, really good friends. One day. I know I'm an amazing father and I know that I will make an excellent ex-husband," Taylor continued.

The episode follows The Valley star and Vanderpump Rules alum's announcement that he was diagnosed with both Bipolar Disorder and PTSD. He took to Instagram on Monday to share that he was diagnosed after spending some time in a treatment facility.

In the heartfelt post, Taylor, who sought treatment amid his marital woes with estranged wife, Cartwright, said the diagnoses bring a sense of peace and relief after years of "knowing something was wrong" but not knowing exactly what.

During the latest podcast episode, Taylor touched on the recent news about his mental health.

"It was a very, very scary step for me, but it really needed to happen. It's something I've been holding onto for many, many years," he continued. "I've known for years that there’s been something wrong but I just didn’t want to know. During my stay, I found out a lot about myself. I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder."

"I now have a little bit better understanding of my mental health struggles. I've been put on some serious medication that’s actually been helping me out a lot. In time, I'll definitely speak more about it openly, but right now I kind of just need to deal with this process," Taylor continued.

Taylor's statements come just days after Cartwright filed for divorce from her husband of five years, with the Kentucky native listing "irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split", according to TMZ, who broke the news. Cartwright listed their the date of separation as January 2024 in the documents.

The pair have had a tumultuous relationship, most of which has been chronicled on various reality TV shows. And now, it seems, their divorce will be TV fodder too, with Cartwright revealing on last week's episode of the former couple's podcast, that fans will see everything play out on season 2 of The Valley.

"You will see how everything plays out once the show airs, but I will say this: this season has been the most difficult season I have ever had to film," Cartwright shared with her fans, while getting emotional. "I never imagined I’d go through something so personal and painful while having the world watch."