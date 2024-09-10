1000 Pound Sisters' Tammy Slaton 'Afraid' She Won't Get Approved For Skin Removal Operations

Warner Brothers

"You've got head to toe loose skin. It's going to take several operations and several healing phases," a doctor is seen telling Tammy in a new trailer for 1000-Lb. Sisters.

Amy and Tammy Slaton are returning for a new season of 1000-Lb. Sisters.

From golf to pole-dancing, the girls are taking their transformation journeys by the horns and owning their new bodies in a new sneak peek.

This season, Amy is entering a new chapter of her life as a single woman.

"What do you think about my single mom bad ass look?" Amy asks her sister Tammy during the trailer, showing off her bad girl makeover.

"Now that I am single I've been trying to find who Amy is and I am actually finding out I've got more potential than I thought," she continues in an interview to the camera.

However, Tammy does not have the same level of confidence just yet because of her "excess skin".

Tammy is known to be self conscious of her skin following her dramatic weight loss.

Slaton took to TikTok earlier this year to slam a social media user after they asked, "Just a question, not trying to be rude but do you know if your chin flap will go away?"

"My 'chin flap' is not a chin flap. It's literally excess skin and yes, it will go away when I get skin removal surgery," she replied in a video to the question. "And I cannot answer, before anybody asks, when I'm getting skin removal because I don’t know."

Slaton added she "felt hurt" by the comments she had been receiving, specifying recent moments she has been criticized.

"My problem is, you say you're not trying to be rude, yet you're rude by asking and pointing it out," Slaton continued.

"Can't I live my life without y'all judging me, making fun of me for every little freaking thing? I can't duet a friend without y'all thinking I'm trying to bang them or be with them," she added. "I can't be happy or smile without y'all judging me because my teeth are missing."