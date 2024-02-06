1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Calls Out 'Rude' Comment About Her Excess Skin

TikTok

"My problem is, you say you're not trying to be rude, yet you're rude by asking and pointing it out," the 37-year old said. "Can't I live my life without y'all judging me..."

Tammy Slaton is sick of comments about her appearance on the internet and she's not holding back from telling that to her 1.2 million followers.

The 1000-Lb. Sisters' Slaton has taken to TikTok to slam a social media user after they asked, "Just a question, not trying to be rude but do you know if your chin flap will go away?"

"My 'chin flap' is not a chin flap. It's literally excess skin and yes, it will go away when I get skin removal surgery," she replied in a video to the question. "And I cannot answer, before anybody asks, when I'm getting skin removal because I don’t know."

Slaton added she "felt hurt" by the comments she had been receiving, specifying recent moments she has been criticized.

"My problem is, you say you're not trying to be rude, yet you're rude by asking and pointing it out," Slaton continued.

"Can't I live my life without y'all judging me, making fun of me for every little freaking thing? I can't duet a friend without y'all thinking I'm trying to bang them or be with them," she added. "I can't be happy or smile without y'all judging me because my teeth are missing."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

The reality television star apologized if she was being rude, before reminding her followers that they don't always know what people are going through.

"I'm very insecure. I hide it, I hide it because I don't want people to think I'm weak and I truly am weak," she went on. "And calling me a chicken or a turkey or talking about my face and my teeth it bothers me. I'm human. I'm human too."

Slaton even turned the situation around on the follower who asked the "rude" question, asking "if it would bother you, then why would you do it to someone else?"

The 37-year-old warned followers that "the least little bit of hate can send somebody over the edge and want to kill themselves," but admitted this was not her.

"I'm not that way ... I used to be. I used to be very suicidal that was before I went to rehab and lost all this weight," she continued. "I just want people to realize that hating is not okay."

This is not the first time Slaton has spoken out about the criticism she has faced. Just last month, she responded to a follower who told her to "fix them teeth".

"With all due respect, I wish people like you would stop commenting crap like this," she said at the time. "It's not helping my confidence. I was trying to keep my confidence boosted and seeing comments about my chin or my teeth doesn’t help."

Slaton revealed the results of her weight loss surgery in March, 2023. The TLC star -- who has been open about her struggles with both food and alcohol -- has dropped over 300 pounds, per The Sun.