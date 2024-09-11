Teen Mom Footage Shows How Amber Portwood Handled Disappearance of Ex-Fiancé Gary Wayt

Instagram/Teen Mom

On Thursday's season finale of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, viewers will see the moment Portwood's then-fiancé goes missing -- and how she handles it -- as her world and her relationship falls apart in front of the cameras.

After watching it play out in the public eye, viewers will finally get a more personal look at how Amber Portwood handled the disappearance of her then-fiancé, Gary Wayt, on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

In a sneak peek at Thursday's season finale, Amber calls on longtime friend and castmate, Maci Bookout, after Wayt went missing from the North Carolina hotel he and Amber were staying at. Bookout, it seems, drove to Portwood's location to help out.

"Amber's inside," Maci tells fellow costar Catelynn Lowell in a phone call from Portwood's cabin. "If you just saw the state that she's in right now it's beyond. It's so bad. I feel so terrible for her."

Maci goes on to note that she helped Amber, who went public with news of her engagement to Gary just days prior, call the Bryson City Police Department for any updates on the investigation, only to be met with some disappointing news.

"We did call the chief of police today and he basically was like, 'You've done everything you can to help us here, but you just need to go home and get some rest,'" Maci tells Cate. "She's not in a headspace that I feel is safe for driving, so we plan on leaving here in just a little bit."

Maci and Amber then hit the road as they prepare to head back home to Indiana, per the suggestion of police.

On the car ride to Knoxville, Tennessee -- where Maci planned to drop Amber off, before MTV picked her up for the second leg off the drive -- Amber breaks down in tears after Gary was seen in surveillance footage captured on June 9 in New Mexico, over 900 miles away from where he was last spotted.

"So many days, I just didn't even know if he was alive or not," Amber tells Maci. "To even know that, like, 1 a.m. he was in New Mexico makes me feel so much better."

Gary was ultimately discovered on June 14, five days after he first went missing from his and Amber's Bryson City hotel.

A little over a week later, the couple called off their engagement, with the MTV personality -- who shares daughter Leah, 15, with ex Gary Shirley, as well as son James, 5, with ex Andrew Glennon -- taking to social media before her ex was found to clear up speculation that the couple had a disagreement prior to his disappearance.

"There was not a big blowout fight," she said during a June 11 YouTube Live. "He is a missing person right now. All the police officers, everybody is looking for him. I am praying for anybody that sees him."

Through tears, Amber added, "This man asked me to be with him. This man then asked me to marry him. I have not touched this man in any horrible way. He does not touch me in any horrible way. We do not yell at each other. We have a wonderful relationship."