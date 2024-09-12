Kristin Cavallari Reveals She's Contemplated Removing Her Breast Implants

Getty

Kristin Cavallari is getting candid about her views on plastic surgery.

Following a debate amongst her social media followers about whether the use of a gua sha -- a traditional Chinese beauty tool used to stimulate blood blow and reduce inflammation -- negatively impacts Botox, The Hills alum shared her stance on cosmetic procedures.

"Something you're injecting into your face to freeze your muscles cannot be good for you," she said on her Sept. 11 Instagram story. "I don't care what anybody says, that's just common sense. But if you wanna get it, get it."

Cavallari's comments on the subject caused some back-and-forth amongst her followers, with one user asking how she shuts down the use of Botox but rationalizes the "foreign substance" that makes up her silicone breast implants.

That's when 37-year-old wanted to be completely transparent.

"This is NOT to defend me getting my boobs done, but I did 8 years ago," she wrote in her Instagram story. "I've taken my health up a notch and have even thought about taking them out. I sometimes wonder if my decision to get them done would be different today. Just is what it is."

She continued, "I was completely against plastic surgery before I breast fed all 3 kids and my boobs were disgusting," the Uncommon James founder, who shares kids Camden, 12, Jaxon, 10, and Saylor, 8, with ex Jay Cutler, continued.

"I'm not a proponent of plastic surgery, but I won't lie to you, doing my boobs is one of the best things I've done to make myself feel better."

Cavallari first revealed that she got breast implants in addition to a breast lift in June 2024 amid rumors that she underwent tummy tuck surgery.

"I had my boobs done twice," she explained in a June episode of her Let's Be Honest podcast. "I got them done after I breastfed Jaxon -- my second -- and then I got pregnant with Saylor. And so, as soon as I was done breastfeeding Saylor, I was like I'm just gonna redo them just because they looked awful again."

"I said in an interview YEARS ago that I had a lift," she continued, "but I never once denied implants, ever."

Cavallari has tried to remain an open book over the years, when it comes to her appearance, and said she didn't let any of the rumors get to her.

"Gonna take that as a compliment," she added, addressing the tummy tuck rumors. "I wish it was nice and tight when I was sitting too."