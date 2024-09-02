Kristin Cavallari Reveals Sex Life Secrets With Boyfriend Mark Estes

Instagram

Cavallari, 37, and her boyfriend of six months, 24, spilled the steamy tea in a teaser for an upcoming episode of her Let's Be Honest podcast.

Kristin Cavallari and boyfriend Mark Estes are letting fans in on some of the intimate details about their sex life.

In a snippet from the upcoming episode of Cavallari's Let's be Honest podcast, the couple play a game of "Truth or Drink," where they answer some steamy questions submitted by listeners.

"I have no idea what's coming my way," Cavallari, 37, admits. "Should we start off hot?" Estes, 24, asks.

"Start off strong," the Hills alum instructs, before her boyfriend of six months asks if she's ever faked an orgasm with him.

"No, I don't think I've faked an orgasm in my entire life," Cavallari replies. "I don't need to."

"I don't either," he says.

"You haven't faked one? Shocking," the reality star shot back with a laugh.

Cavallari, who has faced pushback for dating someone 13 years her junior after coupling up with the TikTok personality earlier this year, then asked Estes if he thinks "mature women" are "better in bed."

Yeah, you're the best sex I ever had for sure," the Montana Boyz member sweetly replies.

"I actually didn't know that. You've never said that to me. We've talked about how great our sex is, but you've never, like, point blank said, 'You're the best.' I would have remembered that one," she says.

Turning the question back to his partner, Estes then asks Cavallari, "Am I the best sex you've ever had?"

"Yeah, you are. And I think it's a lot of things. I think sex for women just gets better as you get older," the mother of three explains. "Because I think women, when you're in your early 20s and stuff, you’re insecure in a lot of ways, you're worried about your body or what [you] look like. I've let all of that go and I think I am more present physically during sex than I’ve ever been. And I'm so wildly attracted to you. And I just think we have really hot sex."

The NSFW convo continued with the Estes asking Cavallari what her "secret fantasy" is.

"I've told you. I don't think I can say that on a podcast!" she replies.

The rest of the couple's bedroom secrets will have to wait till the full episode comes out Tuesday, but it's not the first time both Cavallari and Estes have been candid about their relationship, with the Laguna Beach star recently opening up to People about how seamlessly her new boo has fit into family.

"Luckily, Mark loves my kids, and my kids love Mark," Cavallari said of introducing her children, sons, Camden, 12, Jaxon, 10, as well as daughter Saylor, 8, whom she shares with ex Jay Cutler, to Estes.

"And it's been a really easy transition and I'm really thankful for that. Maybe enough time had passed, I don't know, but it's just been really easy, so I couldn't be happier about it," the Uncommon James founder added.

