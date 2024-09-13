How Teen Mom's Tyler & Catelynn Told Daughter Nova Her Yearly Visit With Carly Was Canceled

MTV

The family drama plays out on the Teen Mom: Next Chapter season finale, after Tyler and Catelynn claimed Carly's adoptive parents, Brandon and Teresa, called off their yearly visit with their daughter, and stopped responding to their attempts to communicate with the 15-year-old.

Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell had to break some tough news to their daughter Nova.

During Thursday's season finale of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Nova shared her excitement over seeing her sister, Carly this summer, as another yearly visit approaches -- only to find out that Carly's adoptive parents, Brandon and Teresa, allegedly called the visit off.

"I wanna bring Carly over here," Nova expressed, before quickly getting her hopes dashed.

"We're not gonna see Carly this year -- this summer," Catelynn told her daughter.

"Why?" Nova asked. "Her parents said no," Tyler replied.

Confused and visibly upset, Nova asked her parents again, "Why did they say no?"

"We don't know why they said no. They just said no," Tyler went on to say, before asking his daughter, "Do you think we deserve a reason?"

"Well, we deserve to meet Carly, that's the thing," the 9-year-old told her dad.

"You always hear, like, 'Adoption, it's a beautiful thing, and you should be so lucky.' Yeah, those things are true, but it's like, the things that we're not true is hard. Like how, adoptive parents can change visits or totally cut you off completely if they want to," Catelynn said in a confessional.

"It's just not fair," added Nova.

The heartbreaking news comes after Tyler and Catelynn claimed earlier in the episode that Brandon and Teresa were not going to move forward with this year's visit, and had stopped communicating with them via text.

Both Catelynn and Tyler took to social media to share their frustrations and received backlash from fans, and while Catelynn admitted she made the post about their adoptions struggles out of "anger," the family's desire to see Carly remains.

"People on the internet -- I don't really give a f--k about. They aren't sitting here when my kids ask me questions, 'Are we seeing Carly this year? I really miss her," Catelynn was seen telling Tyler's mom, Kim.

"My job is not to protect Brandon and Teresa. It is not," Tyler added. "And I will not do it. And I have a right to express my story and share it."

Breaking down while reading a social media post he shared aloud to Catelynn and Kim, Tyler reflected on Brandon and Teresa allegedly blocking the pair from countless annual visits, despite opting for an open adoption when they gave Carly up more than 15 years ago.

While the drama on the show played out months ago, its continuing for the couple in real-time, with both Catelynn and Tyler, who also share daughters, Vaeda, 5, and Rya, 2, taking to Instagram just this week to share their frustrations with Brandon and Teresa over another failed visit and "blocked" communication, as they attempt once again to get in contact with and see Carly.

Despite what some fans have been calling an attack on Brandon and Teresa, both Catelynn and Tyler have maintained that they will always support Carly loving her parents -- but don't see how keeping her biological parents away from her helps their daughter.

Brandon and Teresa, meanwhile, have yet to speak out on the matter.