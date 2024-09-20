Man Details Horrific, 14-Hour 'Torture' by Roommates Accused of Tying Him Up & Setting Him on Fire: Sheriff

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

After being taken to the hospital, the victim claimed he sustained injuries stemming from being tied up, beaten, burned, and whipped.

Three men have been arrested and authorities are looking for a fourth suspect after a Colorado man claimed his roommates assaulted him over a 14-hour period.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office announced this week the arrests of homeowner Jason Carlson (center), 49, as well as Luke Anaya (left), 41, and Sherell Allen, 48. All three have been charged with attempted first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, and first-and-second-degree assault.

According to authorities, an unnamed 45-year-old man told hospital staff on Monday, September 16 that he was "tied up and tortured" over a 14-hour period. He allegedly sustained injuries "stemming from being tied up, beaten, burned, and whipped."

Per an arrest affidavit, via Law & Crime, the victim claimed he tried to escape through his bedroom window before attempting to barricade his door after he overheard his roommates planning to attack him. The men, however, were able to get into the bedroom and allegedly fired rock salt at him from air soft guns.

It's then, per the Sheriff's Office, one of the men allegedly stepped on his neck with enough pressure to make him lose consciousness.

The men allegedly then tied him to a chair with zip ties and electrical tape and "took turns" hitting him in the knees with a baseball bat, as part of what would end up becoming more than half a day of torture.

The victim reportedly said Carlson also poured rubbing alcohol on his face and then began "lighting the liquid on fire" per the affidavit, the man had singed eyebrows and burns on his face at the hospital, as well as swollen knees, a bruised neck and evidence he had been tied up.

The horrific assault only ended when two other people showed up to the house and urged the men to stop. One of them removed the victim from the home, before he was taken to the hospital.

The three suspects were apprehended when the Jefferson County Combined Regional SWAT Team executed high-risk arrest warrants that same day. They're being being held on cash-only bonds ranging from $150,000 to $300,000.