Jax Taylor Responds To 'Errors' Made In Brittany Cartwright Divorce Response, Clarifies Custody

Jax Taylor is clarifying his side of the story, following "errors" made on his self-submitted legal documents.

The 45-year-old's response to Brittany Cartwright's divorce filing -- where she requested primary custody of their three-year-old son Cruz -- had conflicting information about the pair's marriage.

"Jax and Brittany have already long resolved all matters related to custody of Cruz, and will continue to work together privately for the best interest of their son, which remains their overriding concern. While Jax made errors in filing out forms that are usually done by trained legal professionals, those errors will be amended without delay," read a statement given to PEOPLE by a rep for Taylor.

According to the publication, Taylor incorrectly said he and Cartwright were not legally married and he checked a box which read "other" in regards to child support in his self-submitted documents.

Cartwright publicly commented on an E! News social media post of a story about Taylor's "conflicting" response about being leally married.

"We are legally married. I'm guessing paperwork is hard for some people," The Valley star said.

The couple who met on Vanderpump Rules tied the knot in June 2019 in Cartwright's home state of Kentucky. They welcomed Cruz in April 2021.

In February 2024, Cartwright revealed on their podcast, When Reality Hits, that they were taking some time apart, following a tumultuous time in their relationship which was caught on camera for The Valley.

Cartwright filed for divorce from her husband of five years on August 27, requesting primary legal and physical custody of the former couple's son. The Kentucky native listed "irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split", according to TMZ, who broke the news. Cartwright listed their the date of separation as January 2024 in the documents.

The 35-year-old opened up about the split on their podcast in September, telling fans that her decision was not one she "made lightly or quickly."

"It's taken me many, many years to get to this point where I gained enough courage and strength to do what’s best for me," Cartwright noted, and "get myself out of a toxic relationship and ultimately see my worth."

"It's been very difficult, but I'm stronger than ever," she said, adding that her "motivation is my son, my Cruzie, who deserves a happy and healthy mommy."

The following week, Taylor also took to the former couple's podcast to address their "current situation".

"It's been a really, really rough week. Anyone that has gone through a divorce will understand how difficult this is," Taylor told his listeners.

"Brittany did file for divorce. I understand why she did and I agree that this is the right decision for our family," he said.

However, the father of one did say he hoped it didn't have to end this way, for the sake of their three-year-old son, Cruz.

"I'll always love and care for Brittany. She's the mother of my beautiful son. All I want for us is to be amicable and even, hopefully, really, really good friends. One day. I know I'm an amazing father and I know that I will make an excellent ex-husband," Taylor continued.