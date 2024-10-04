Jennifer Hudson Adorably Grills Boyfriend Common About His Marriage Comments

"If I should be married, it will be to Jennifer Kate Hudson," Common gushed to Hudson on her talk show, with the couple also sharing a smooch and Common presenting the EGOT winner with gifts.

It looks like Jennifer Hudson and Common are possibly thinking about taking the next step in their relationship!

While appearing as a guest on Thursday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Hudson, 43, adorably grilled her boyfriend about recent comments he made about marriage.

During an appearance on The Breakfast Club back in July, Common, 52, said, "I'm going to get married, it's to her. That's simple as that."

Referring to his sweet, yet bold declaration, Hudson called out her man on live TV.

"I heard you've been even out there talking about marriage," the singer said. "What’s that about? I just happened to notice that."

Common didn't deny or take back his previous remarks -- in fact, he doubled down on them!

"You know what, you told me a quote that your mother said, 'A man knows what he wants,'" he recalled to Hudson. "I was saying my true feelings about, listen, Jennifer is the person. If I should be married, it will be to Jennifer Kate Hudson. I was just being honest."

When Common asked the the EGOT winner about her thoughts, she sweetly admitted that she's totally interested in tying the knot with the rapper, calling it a "beautiful idea."

"You know what? My mother was right. I think if she had met you she would've said, 'I don't know about the rest of them but that Common is alright with me!'" Hudson said. "That's what she would say, and I would agree. I think [marriage] is a beautiful thing. I think you are a deserving man and, you know, I support that idea."

The couple then adorably held hands, causing the audience to cheer.

"I think it's a beautiful idea. I will say that!" Hudson said. "Now, hold on! In due time, you know, if it ever gets to that place. You know, we'll make that decision."

"I'm listening to God more and more, and I know what purpose is, and I feel like this is purpose right here, you and I," said Common, whose real name is Lonnie Rashid Lynn, Jr.

The Grammy winner didn't come to his girlfriend's talk show empty-handed. Common presented Hudson with not one, but two sweet gifts: a stunning hummingbird necklace and a cheetah print blanket that was embroidered with the tile of her upcoming Christmas album, The Gift of Love.

"Jennifer like gifts. She got different love languages but she like gifts," Common said while Hudson opened up her presents, with the American Idol alum adding, "He like affirmations and words and things like that."

Hudson had a little something for man too, honoring him with The Jennifer Hudson Show's Joyful Spirit Award.

"You are every bit of that. You continue to make the world a more joyful place for me and all of us. There is nobody like you," she said, praising Common.

"What I love most about him is he is a praying man," she gushed. "Okay, yes you are. And he's a man of his word. He is like nobody I have ever seen in my life. I talk about choosing joy. You are joy. You are my joy, and you are light."

The pair shared a quick smooch as Hudson gave Common the award. Hudson also joined Common and Pete Rock to perform their song, "A GOD (There Is)."

Common and Hudson first sparked dating rumors back in 2022 when the Chicago natives were spotted together in their home city. The two seemingly confirmed their romance in January 2024 when Common appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Hudson introduced Common with a rap before he came out for the segment, large bouquet of flowers in hand.

"Now, we gotta get down to business, Mr. Common. I'm a host and so I have to ask you this question 'cause everybody always wanna know this -- are you dating anyone?" Hudson asked him in their interview.

The "Glory" rapper laughed before confirming that he was in fact dating someone, and while he didn't name names, it became clear quite quickly that he was talking about The Jennifer Hudson Show host.

"I'm in a relationship that is with one of the most beautiful people I ever met in life," he said. "She's smart, she loves God, she has something real down-to-earth about her, she's talented."

Common continued, "But I set my standard kinda high, 'cause she had to have an EGOT."