Hailey Bieber Gives First Interview Since Welcoming Son Jack with Justin Bieber

Getty

"Mistakes are going to happen … [there] will be bumps in the road, which are out of your control," the Rhode founder said, while also opening up about how she's approaching her business since becoming a mom.

Hailey Bieber is getting candid about balancing life with her two children: her son Jack and her firstborn, her beauty brand Rhode.

In an interview with Women's Wear Daily, which marked her first since welcoming son Jack with Justin Bieber in August, Bieber reflected on Rhode's success, and opened up about how she's approaching her business since becoming a mom.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I'm only doing what feels comfortable for me physically, mentally and emotionally," the 27-year-old said, with WWD noting Bieber has taken a "soft break" since she welcomed her son.

However, Rhode, of course, still remains a top priority for Bieber, who called her brand her "toddler."

Bieber launched Rhode -- which is her middle name -- in June 2022, and revealed what her journey with the popular brand has taught her.

"Mistakes are going to happen … [there] will be bumps in the road, which are out of your control," she said. "But you need to pivot, run and work with them as they come."

Bieber welcomed her first child with husband Justin in August. Justin shared the exiting news on Instagram at the time.

"WELCOME HOME. JACK BLUES BIEBER 🐻," he captioned an adorable photo of Bieber touching baby Jack's foot.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Meanwhile, during her interview with WWD, Bieber shared her excitement about Rhode's latest campaign starring supermodel Claudia Schiffer, who is the face of the brand's Barrier Butter.

"I really wanted to use someone who transcended several different generations and demographics," she said. "When I think of Claudia, the iconicness is just immediate, plus her reach and impact on so many different age groups. She's somebody that I'm a big, big fan of."

"I've been inspired by her as a model and her imagery has been on several of our Rhode mood boards since we started."

If you're on social media, odds are that you've seen photos of one of the brand's latest innovations: a phone case that has a slot for Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment.

Looking forward, Bieber alluded that the iPhone case is just the beginning when it comes for the brand tapping into tech.

"I would love to continue playing in the world of tech merch -- like the lip phone cases," she told WWD.