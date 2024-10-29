Erin Foster Tells Adam Brody She 'Was Not Allowed to Talk to Anybody' While Appearing on The OC

Getty

While appearing on Foster's podcast with her sister, Sara -- The World's First Podcast -- the 42-year-old revealed actress told Brody that she actually appeared in a few episodes of the classic series.

Brody -- who starred in all four seasons of the 2000's hit as Seth Cohen -- admitted he "assumed it was Sara."

"I don't know what's the bigger insult, not knowing I was on it or thinking it was Sara," Foster joked. "I was trying to be an actress," she added.

Foster played the character of Heather in Season 3 and 4, and in Brody's defense, none of her scenes were him.

"I had red hair and a different nose, so you don't need to feel bad about not remembering who I was. We never worked together and I was bad. Like, I was truly bad in the show, and I had very minimal scenes and none of them were with you, they were all with Mischa [Barton], I think, and [Cam Gigandet as Kevin Volchek], the guy who played my boyfriend."

She then opened up about her time on set of the popular series, revealing that she was "so low on the totem pole" when it came to the hierocracy of cast members.

"I was not allowed to talk to anybody on the set of The OC. I have one memory of someone coming into the makeup trailer and being like, 'I'm ordering Nobu, who wants some?' And they just walked right past me, like I was not allowed to put an order in," Foster recalled.

"I don't think I ever got Nobu on The OC," he quipped.

Foster has been in headlines recently for creating the hit Netflix series Nobody Wants This, which stars Brody as Noah a.k.a "the hot rabbi" and has in turn sparked an "Adam Brody Renaissance."

"I really didn't want you to find out about this because I didn't want you to lose respect for me being a loser guest star on The OC when I was trying to get you to trust me with this piece of art that we were gonna do together," Foster said.

"There's so many people that I've worked with that have usurped me. And now you're one of them," Brody responded.

Brody stars opposite Kristen Bell's sex podcaster in the romantic comedy series that has since become a viral hit. Netflix has already renewed it for a Season 2 and Foster has started on the script.