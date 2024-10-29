OITNB Star Matt McGorry Shares Warning To Followers of 'Debilitating' Long Covid Symptoms

Getty

Matt McGorry is warning his followers to continue protecting themselves against COVID-19.

The Orange Is The New Black star took to Instagram to share how long Covid has "massively impacted" his life, taking the opportunity to tell the public that the illness is still a very real threat.

The actor was diagnosed with Covid twice (April 2020 and in April 2023) and shared that he is still suffering the symptoms of long COVID.

"Long Covid is a truly f--ked up condition that I've been dealing with for over 1.5 years & it has massively impacted my life," he shared.

"LC can have up to 200 symptoms and can affect every organ of the body and the only way to avoid getting Long Covid, is to not get Covid at all or to limit the amount of times that you do get it."

The 38-year-old revealed that he has been suffering from brain fog, insomnia and "debilitating" fatigue that doesn't get better even after "sleeping for 10-12 hours a night."

"I don't share this to scare people, but bc (sic) I now recognize that I was living in denial bc of how badly I wanted Covid to be over. I hope that you can learn from my experience," he continued.

He also shared that it has taken a while to open up about his long Covid because he was afraid of "career discrimination."

The How To Get Away With Murder star also shared that he no longer is able to do weights anymore, and the condition has given him "anxiety and depression."

"There is no approved cure for long Covid," he said, before sharing that "studies" show many people just adapt to it.

"I believe that a lot of people have long Covid," McGorry said, before adding that many wouldn't realize it.

"There is a wide range of how bad it can be and it's often undiagnosed," he said.

The New York native, also stressed the importance of masking in public places like medical settings, grocery stores, and public transit.

McGorry noted that masking makes sense "to protect yourself" and as an "act of solidarity that truly matters."

Many of his followers thanked the star for being so open about his condition.

"Really appreciate you being willing to be vulnerable and share this with the world, and I'm wishing you the best with your journey of recovery/adjusting to a new way of living," one social media user said.

Another social media user -- who also suffers from long Covid -- wrote: "It means so much to the whole movement of those of us fighting for recognition to have your voice alongside ours."