Laverne Cox Reacts After She Goes Viral for Being Mistaken as Beyonce at US Open

Instagram

"These tweets are funny as hell"

The Beyhive got all worked up last night after a few fans thought they spotted Beyonce Knowles in the stands at the US Open. The only problem: it wasn't her.

Nope, instead viewers mistook "Orange Is the New Black" star Laverne Cox -- who was wearing a black mask which covered half her face at the event -- as the "Renaissance" superstar.

Shortly after Cox appeared on television, a clip of her from the stands at Serena Williams' match wound up on Twitter, mistakenly captioned, "#Beyonce at the #USOpen." The original video has now been seen nearly 150,000 times, with more than 5,000 likes and around 800 retweets and quote tweets combined.

The original poster's replies were quickly flooded -- with some posting memes and laughing about the mixup, alongside a few who truly believed Cox was Knowles.

I thought I was doing something 🤣 I was to excited. — Choni -Chonstradums🔮-Jamal🤘🏾💫🧟‍♂️ (@Choni_) August 30, 2022 @Choni_

Someone eventually posted a shot of Cox's own Instagram Story from the event, proving Laverne was the one in the footage and not Queen Bey. "I got to excited to see #Beyoncé and though it was her, my bad," the original poster admitted, "it's @LaverneCox."

"My bad.. I wasn't trying to be funny I promise," they added.

I got to excited to see #Beyoncé and though it was her my bad.. it’s @Lavernecox 💯 — Choni -Chonstradums🔮-Jamal🤘🏾💫🧟‍♂️ (@Choni_) August 30, 2022 @Choni_

Cox, however, did find the whole situation quite funny, taking to her own Twitter and Instagram pages to react to the mixup.

On Instagram, she shared the viral clip and captioned it, "Not me getting mistaken for @Beyonce at the #USOpen tonight then trending on Twitter as the internet cackles over the mistaken identity."

"These tweets are funny as hell. Enjoy!!!" she added. "Go @serenawilliams #GOAT #SerenaWilliams #Beyonce"

She also responded to a few tweets:

Check out some more social media reactions below:

2nd biggest winner tonight: Laverne Cox who was mistaken for Beyonce all night. Which is a career highlight for literally anyone. — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) August 30, 2022 @DavidDTSS

I know you’ve received a lot of accolades, but surely being mistaken for Beyoncé is up there!! — Michael John (@bowtiedbeyonce) August 30, 2022 @bowtiedbeyonce

That is not Beyonce, but Laverne Cox. Hair looking goodt. #USOpen — Donate to local food banks (@TiphSeven) August 30, 2022 @TiphSeven