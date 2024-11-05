Rihanna Savagely Hits Back at Trump Supporters Criticizing Her Voting Joke: 'Illiterate A-- Ho'

Getty/Instagram

"Where were you [on] Jan 6 sis? Stick to your discounted crotch. We out here fighting for its rights," the singer wrote in one brutal clapback after joking about "sneak[ing] into the polls" to vote, while also seemingly endorsing Kamala Harris.

Rihanna may not be able to vote in the 2024 US presidential election -- but that didn't stop her from making her voice heard and and calling out apparent Donald Trump supporters online.

On Monday, the 36-year-old singer shared a post on Instagram, in which she seemingly endorsed Kamala Harris and made a joke about election fraud, something Trump supporters have infamously argued went down in 2020 and had already begun talking about again in 2024 even before Election Day.

Rihanna -- who was born in Barbados and is not a US citizen -- joked about "sneak[ing] into the polls" on Election Day to vote, sharing a video of herself wearing sunglasses and looking out the window of the car, seemingly trying to appear incognito.

"POV: me trying to sneak into the polls with my son's passport #votecauseicant," she wrote over the video, before adding in the caption, "When protecting p---ies and firing p---ies can happen all in one vote #votecauseicant #TanSuitSeason."

The Fendy Beauty founder appeared to show her support for Harris as she stressed the importance of protecting women's reproductive rights and with her mention of "Tan Suit Season," which is a reference to former President Barack Obama's beige suit controversy, something Harris made a nod to during her own campaign.

But Rihanna didn't stop there. While many of the "Umbrella" singer's fans and followers took to the comments section to praise Rihanna, there were a handful of critics -- and apparent Trump supporters -- who slammed her post.

And Rihanna hit back at several of them, replying to them with hilarious, savage, and often brutal, responses.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"That attitude is why we want to make America great again. You want to cheat to win. So disappointing," a user wrote, to which Rihanna replied, "Lol! When y’all stop burning ballot boxes come check me.”

"Illegal voting is a crime. Maybe she should be arrested for trying," a second critic commented. Riri clapped back, "Shut up Karen."

After another commenter said they "voted for closed borders, deportations, and staying out foreign conflicts," and claimed "abortions are probably nowhere near as important as y'all are making it seem," Rihanna wrote, "You're f--ked! And so is the American you dream of. Hope you don't find out the hard way."

Another apparent Trump supporter commented, "Ironically enough she can vote if she would had setup her paper for voting as migrant if she doesn't have us citizenship. I guess someone been rejected by the system or acts like it for the majority."

Rihanna -- who has lived in the US since she was 16 -- shut down the commenter, writing, "I LOVE my Bajan pasport! I came here to work and pay taxes! You're welcome."

She also responded to a user who went on a rant about their opinions on a "secure border."

"Y'all are wildin. This is exactly why celebrities shouldn't be posting their political opinions. How're you gonna misguide your fans? Stick to music sis," the person wrote, to which Rihanna savagely replied, "Where were you [on] Jan 6 sis? Stick to your discounted crotch. We out here fighting for its rights."

Another user -- who clearly did not understand Rihanna's joke -- wrote, "Why should you be able to [vote] if you are not a legal citizen," to which the mom of two replied, "Ew! Hate an illiterate a-- ho."

Meanwhile, when a critic called Rihanna's post "sad," claiming that "Trump and Harris are exactly the same," she hit back, "LOL! Donkey of the day goes toooo....☝🏿."

Many celebrities have publicly endorsed Harris for president, including Taylor Swift, George Clooney, Lady Gaga, Oprah Winfrey, and Viola Davis. See all of the stars who are supporting the VP in the gallery, below!