Andy Cohen Reacts to Harris Loss In Emotional Video with His Son: 'We Will Persist'

The Watch What Happens Live post also hit back at a fan who slammed his and other celebrity endorsements of Harris, claiming it "was not the flex" Andy and other stars thought it was.

On Wednesday, the Watch What Happens Live host -- who is dad to son Ben, 5, and Lucy, 2, -- shared a sweet video of himself asking his son his thoughts on the election results.

"What do you think happened?" Andy asked Ben, who replied, "Donald Duck win."

"He did," the Bravo producer continued, before telling his son, "We love our country, don't we? We love our country. Yes, we do."

Andy then appeared to have tears in his eyes as he looked at the camera.

"We will persist," he said, concluding, "We will move forward."

"God Bless America! 🇺🇸" Andy captioned his post, below.

The Radio Andy host hit back at a user in the comments section of his post, after the critic called out Andy's endorsement of Harris, and slammed celebrity endorsements in general.

"I'm impressed with this post Andy, it's gracious and I'm glad we agree we all love our country," the user wrote. "But the celebs all endorsing her was not the flex you think it was. Americans are tired of the liberal extremism. I hope we can all move on together and find some unity somewhere. It's exhausting being this divided."

Andy replied, "This is America, if celebs want to express themselves they should be allowed to like everyone else. Standing up for what you believe in is not a flex, it is AMERICAN."

Following the news of Trump's victory on late Tuesday night, early Wednesday morning, Andy was one of the many celebrities who reacted on social media.

"so the election ISN'T rigged????" he joked on X, referring to Trump's claims of election fraud back in 2020.