RHOSLC Alum Monica Garcia Slams 'Bad Decision' After Losing Court Battle Against Heather Gay

Instagram

Garcia also hit back at "hateful comments online rejoicing in my 'downfall", after being asked to pay Gay and Beauty Lab more than $35,000 for failing to pay her lip filler bill.

News broke this week that a Utah judge ruled in favor of Gay's Beauty Lab in their legal battle, which began when the med spa sued Garcia over "failing to pay" her lip injection bill.

The former RHOSLC star responded to the official decision via her Instagram Stories Wednesday, sharing that she held off on reacting to the decision in light of the Presidential Election Tuesday.

"I didn't feel it appropriate to even comment on the situation yesterday considering what was happening in our country. The things that actually matter. However, waking up this morning, I still don't find it appropriate, but wow," Garcia began, reflecting on Donald Trump's win over Vice President Kamala Harris.

She continued, "The fact that this lawsuit was even news on a day like yesterday says a lot. I'm in shock this morning. There is so much going on around us right now. There is so much happening in our country and world that it's astounding to me that a lawsuit is even on anyone's radar. But here we are."

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, Garcia was ordered to pay $35,853.60 to Gay and Beauty Lab. The total reflects Beauty Lab's principle asking amount of $2,000 with interest calculated at 18 percent, $604.98 in costs and fees associated with the lawsuit and Gay's attorney’s fees which amounted to $31,550.

Garcia also highlighted the comments her attorneys made on her behalf in the lengthy post, adding, "This was a shocking and bad decision. We have every intention of appealing and are confident in the outcome moving forward."

Instagram

"There is so much happening in our country and world that it's astounding to me that a lawsuit is even on anyone’s radar. But here we are," Garcia went on to say. "I would say that I was surprised by the disgusting hateful comments online rejoicing in my 'downfall,' but after seeing the decisions happening around us, I'm not surprised at all. Hate, discrimination, the desire to destroy, and glorify in people's pain has absolutely taken over this nation."

Despite the decision Garcia told her fans and followers that she still feels "grateful and blessed" because of her daughters -- Bri, 18, Jaidyn, 13, West, 7, and Kendall, 6.

"There is so much in my life happening that I have to be thankful and that I’m so excited about. At the end of the day, being sued by someone is minuscule in the grand scheme of things," she continued, noting that she is not the first "housewife/bravolebrity" to find themselves in this situation -- "nor will [she] be the last."

Garcia added, ending her statement, "Believe me when I say, we have so much more to worry about. Hoping that all those around our country that are feeling fearful, devastated, shaken, anxious, or lost know that you are not alone."

Gay sued Garcia in August 2023 for breach of contract and breach of the covenant of good faith and fair dealing after claiming Garcia failed to pay for services she underwent at Gay's Beauty Lab in 2020.

In the original filing, the med spa asked for "not less than $2,000" for the 10 months worth of $200 payments that she did not make.

Garcia countersued Gay and Beauty Lab, claiming they delivered "botched" nose and lip injection services.