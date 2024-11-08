Jennifer Lopez Gets Emotional Surprise From Fan Who Had Tickets to Her Cancelled Concert Tour

Getty/The Graham Norton Show

Jennifer Lopez may have cancelled her tour earlier this year, but her fans clearly aren't holding it against her!

Lopez was a guest on The Graham Norton Show Friday, when she was asked about her ninth studio album, This Is Me... Now, and the accompanying tour, which she cancelled for a host of reasons, her divorce to Ben Affleck included.

"You know, I decided to take the summer off and be home with the kids, and it was the best thing I think I've ever done," the "Get Right" singer explained. "It's not like me to do that, and always, when it comes up, I like to apologize to the fans, because I know a lot of them were coming out."

One London fan in particular had a special message for Lopez after catching her outside of her hotel that moved her to tears.

"I actually saw fans here who told me, 'I had tickets to go see you,' and I was like, 'I'm so sorry,' and he was like, 'Don't say sorry, we love,' and I started crying right away," Lopez recounted.

The moment was made even more special when that very fan popped up in Norton's audience, shouting out, "Hello, I'm here."

"Was that you?" an excited Lopez yelled out, before jumping off the couch and over to the audience to give then fan a hug.

After a tight embrace, the 55-year-old singer-actress once again apologized to the fan, as she was nearly overcome with emotion by the surprise.

"I got in the car and literally cried, honestly," Lopez shared, while holding hands with the understanding supporter of her music. "It was very hard for me to cancel, I've never done that before."

"No, I understand. We understand. JLovers, we understand," the fan promised, referencing the nickname for Lopez's fandom.

"I'm sorry. Ok good," Lopez said before returning to the couch. "I'm holding it together."

The moment was not at all staged either, with Norton even joking that the show's security would be fired for letting the overzealous superfan into the building.

Lopez announced the cancellation of her summer North American tour -- which was to be her first in five years -- in May, weeks before she was scheduled to go on the road.

The pop star made the announcement via her On The JLo fan newsletter.

"Representatives for Live Nation announced today that the Jennifer Lopez US Summer 2024 Tour 'THIS IS ME...LIVE' is canceled, citing ... 'Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends,'" the newsletter read.

The statement was followed by a personal note, "A Special Message to My JLovers OnTheJLo."

"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again," Lopez wrote. "I love you all so much. Until next time..."

Lopez would in fact spend the summer with her kids -- both the two she shares with ex, Marc Anthony, and Affleck's brood, as the pair separated.