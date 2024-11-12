Olivia Munn Staged 'Mini Intervention' on John Mulaney, Began Giving Him Random Drug Tests

Getty

"I like to be able to not even have that be a question in her or anyone else's mind," he said of Munn's tests before calling them a "relief."

John Mulaney's life has taken quite the turn, for the better.

While sitting down for his cover story with GQ for its 29th Annual Men of the Year issue, Mulaney opened up about his previous drug use, as well as how his relationship with Olivia Munn had aided him through the recovery process.

The 42-year-old comedian described his "old drug habits" to the publication as exhausting.

"There was a time when I would have told you that I could not fly, sleep, or perform unless I had a Klonopin," he revealed.

"I thought I had serious light sensitivity onstage. Spotlights had to be at a super-low grade. The front row had to be lit, because I thought I had a spatial ... not vertigo, but something like that," he shared. "I would have said, 'It sucks, because I don't always want to take Klonopin and Xanax, but I have to.'"

The actor recalled a night he did so much cocaine in his New York City apartment that he thought he was going to die.

"I thought, 'Okay, this is insane. I'm going to totally slow down,' That was like a Tuesday. And Thursday night, I did it again," he told the outlet.

In 2020, Mulaney entered rehab for his addiction to cocaine and other pharmaceuticals. He later went through a relationship breakdown with his wife Anna Marie Tendler, as well as a relapse. Following a second stint in rehab, he met Munn; the pair began seeing each other and the actress found out she was pregnant.

"It wasn't anything close to 'dating,' I barely knew him," Munn told the mag, before recalling how she felt meeting Mulaney at the start of his recovery journey.

"I was watching someone newly sober, at the edge of a cliff, and I didn't know him well enough to help him," she shared.

She told the mag she staged a "mini-intervention" on him while she was six-months pregnant -- and, in order to help Mulaney continue his sobriety, they agreed she would start giving him random drug tests.

"It's like a relief ... I like to be able to not even have that be a question in her or anyone else's mind. Something about peeing in that cup is like, I'm walking this walk. It gives me confidence," he said of the process, which they continue now.

The pair now share two-year-old son Malcolm, 2 who they welcomed in November 2021. In September 2024, they also revealed they welcomed a second child, daughter Méi, via surrogate.

The comedian has been open about his experience marrying into a Vietnamese-American family, once referring to it as "the greatest single time in my life." For her part, Munn told GQ that Mulaney has "seamlessly fit in with my mom and aunts in a way that I have never been able to."

"They love the same movies. They love the same Vietnamese gossip," she continued.

In July, PEOPLE reported Mulaney and Munn had tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at a friend's home in New York. A source told the outlet that Munn's costar from The Newsroom, Sam Waterson, officiated the ceremony.

The nuptials came amid Munn's battle with breast cancer.