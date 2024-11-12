Hilariously Wrong Wheel of Fortune Answer Goes Viral: 'A Little Missolve'

Instagram

"I kind of like yours better," Ryan Seacrest quipped after the correct answer was revealed.

One man may be haunted by sausages for the rest of his life after this hilariously wrong answer on Wheel of Fortune.

A clip from this Monday's new episode went viral on X (formerly Twitter) last night, racking up more than half a million views overnight. In the footage, a man named Will is attempting to solve a nearly fill-ed phrase.

I've always been jealous of any of y'all who are able to TREAT YOURSELF A ROUND OF SAUSAGE almost every day. #WheelofFortune 😜 pic.twitter.com/ThjAPlX46u — WheelRob (@WheelRob10) November 12, 2024 @WheelRob10

"___E _OURSE_F A ROUN_ OF A___AUSE" read the board before Will took a stab at the phrase.

His guess: "Treat yourself a round of sausage," which failed to make sense for a number of reasons and was, obviously, incorrect.

Fellow guest Kitina then correctly solved the puzzle, guessing, "Give yourself a round of applause."

Host Ryan Seacrest got a big laugh out of Will's answer, telling him after the correct guess, "Will, I kind of like your better." He then added, "That sounds better than just clapping right now."

As the video went viral on X -- with one viewer posting, "I've always been jealous of any of y'all who are able to TREAT YOURSELF A ROUND OF SAUSAGE almost every day. #WheelofFortune 😜" -- the show's Instagram also capitalized on the moment on Instagram.

Will appeared in a video alongside social media correspondent -- and daughter of former host Pat Sajak -- Maggie Sajak.

In the footage, Sajak, 29, pointed out how he had a "little missolve" in the game, before asking him how he was feeling about his wild guess.

"I tell you, when the lights are on .... the stars and Ryan Seacrest, Vanna White ... I just went blank," he told her, before adding he hopped her father got a laugh out of the moment watching at home. "It was all worth it," he said, should Pat get a chuckle from his loss, before Maggie told him she'd be sure to have him tune in.

"Awesome. And I'm sure I'm gonna have sausages in my locker and police car when I get back, so we'll try and have some fun with it," he added.

He then got a little treat from Seacrest, who walked into frame to give him an oversized autograph on one of the show's cue cards.