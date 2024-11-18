Watch Moment YouTuber Rosanna Pansino Honors Late Father By 'Smoking My Dead Dad'

YouTube

Pansino said she was advised by YouTube "not to do this," before saying, "I honestly can't believe I'm doing this" and lighting up.

YouTube star Rosanna Pansino's father had a very unique dying wish before he passed away from leukemia in 2019 -- and now, five years later, she followed through on his request, on camera.

Launching her new Rodiculous podcast, Pansino -- known for her Nerdy Nummies cooking videos -- explained how her dad, dubbed Papa Pizza, wanted to be celebrated after his death.

Calling it his "dying wish," the YouTube creator said that, "before he passed, he told me and my mom what he would like us to do with his ashes and at first, my mom was a little bit hesitant because she thought, this is kind of hippie, people are gonna judge us."

"But as time's gone on, it's been five years now, we just really think that it's the right time to do what dad wanted and to honor him the way he wanted," she continued, before finally revealing, "So years ago he told me and my mom he would like us to take his ashes, mix it in with some soil and grow a marijuana plant and smoke him."

Per Pansino, her mom wasn't the only one who had some concerns about fulfilling his wish, as the YouTube star said her rep at the video platform also "advised me not to do this" for one of her videos.

"I'm sure it will get age restricted, demonetized and suppressed in the algorithm, but I do not care," she continued. "My dad was a badass and quite a little rebel and I will be following in his footsteps."

She then shared footage of her and her mom mixing his ashes with soil, before placing a marijuana plant in the pot. Pansino said it was a "very emotional and special" process, adding that she loved how they were able to honor him together. "If Papa Pizza could see this, you guys, he would just he would get a huge kick out of this," she shared.

Midway through the video, Pansino then pulled out some pretty pink joints -- and said, "Now, without further ago, we're doing to honor my dad, Papa Pizza, by fulfilling his dying wish and I'm gonna smoke my dead dad!"

She was seen lighting up the joint, taking a good puff, before she started to cough. "I honestly can't believe I'm doing this," she exclaimed while smoking, before taking one more toke "for good measure."

Pansino was joined by both her mom and sister on the podcast, with both of them opting to take their puffs off-camera. After they all enjoyed a smoke, they sat down together and shared how it tasted.

"The blunt that we smoked was delicious. It tasted so good," said Rosanna, before her sister added, "I'm not a big smoker and I don't remember it tasting that good."

The trio went on to reflect on grief, before sharing some of their favorite memories of Papa Pizza.