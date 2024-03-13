Everything Kyle Richards Said About Morgan Wade Relationship on RHOBH Reunion Finale

Bravo / Getty

Kyle Richards is setting the record straight on her relationship with Morgan Wade -- well, sort of.

Andy Cohen grilled Richards about what's going on with her and Wade during part three of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 reunion Wednesday, and although she was fairly cagey about their friendship, Richards spilled some serious tea on her bond with the country singer, and even admitted to having a bit of a crush on her.

While Richards, who separated from husband Mauricio Umansky in July after 28 years of marriage, shut down rumors that the pair are dating, she didn't totally rule out something between her and Wade down the line, telling Cohen, "I don’t know what my future holds right now."

Here's everything Richards said about Wade on the RHOBH finale...

1. She starred in Wade's music video, in part, because she was curious about kissing a girl

While the RHOBH star said she was "nervous" about appearing in the steamy visual for Wade's song, "Fall In Love With Me," there was part of her that wanted to know what it would be like to kiss a woman.

"I never actually kissed anybody on camera -- let alone a woman -- or off camera," Richards Cohen.

She continued, "So I was very nervous and anxious, but if I'm being honest with myself, I was obviously curious in order to say yes."

"I said yes for a reason," Richards added.

The mother of four also shared that she only agreed to star in the music video after Wade said yes to performing at an event celebrating the life of Richards' late friend, Lorene Shea, who died by suicide in May 2022.

"I didn't really know the creative behind it until I got there," she added.

Cohen also read out a few viewer questions, one of which suggested Wade was friends with Richards because "she likes the clout."

Richards defended her friend, calling the viewer's comment "ridiculous."

"She's done a lot of critically acclaimed music," Richards added. A sentiment Richards' sister, Kathy Hilton telling Cohen she was "blown away" by Wade's musical talent.

2. She called Wade "hot" and said she loves her... as a friend

After explaining the reason for starring in Wade's music video, despite it fueling romance rumors between the pair, Richards called Wade "hot."

"She's hot, what can I say?" the reality star said in her defense.

When asked if there was anything going on between her and Wade, Richards was a little apprehensive to answer, but ultimately said no.

"I love her and she's my friend," Richards explained.

That didn't stop her castmates from making their own judgements about her and Wade's close friendship, with both Crystal Kung Minkoff and Dorit Kemsley speculating that Richards and Wade were "girlfriends."

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke even pointed out the more-than-friends-like closeness between the pair, with Beauvais noting in an after show clip that she found it to be very "personal" that Richards accompanied Wade to a doctor's appointment.

Newbie Annemarie Wiley, meanwhile, defended Richards and Wade's relationship, telling viewers in an after show segment of her own, "Kyle found somebody who supports her and makes her feel loved."

"I think it's great when you have a friendship with somebody and you guys really get each other and there are things you can bond over," she added during the reunion taping. "I think that's really important, especially when you're going through such a tough time in your life."

3. She didn't rule out a relationship with Wade in the future

'I don't know," Richards, who seemed visibly flustered, said when asked if she would date Wade in the future.

She added, "I'm evolving, I'm changing, I'm clearly going through some evolution of my own, and I don’t know what my future holds right now."

"Maybe next year she'll be out here on the couch with us," Cohen offered.

"You never know," Richards teased.

While there doesn't seem to be anything romantic between the pair for now, it's clear both the viewers and the cast could sense their chemistry, and Richards too, with the longtime TV personality leaving the fate of her romantic future up in the air.

One thing she did say was for sure, was that she will get her happy ending, whether it's with Wade, Umansky, or someone else.

"While I may have lost what I thought was my happily ever after, I'm strong enough – I will have my happily ever after no matter what," Richards declared.