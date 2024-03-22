Mauricio Umansky Addresses Kyle Richards-Morgan Wade Rumors on Buying Beverly Hills

Netflix / Getty

"They definitely have some sort of a connection together, there's no question about that," he eventually admitted, before wondering whether he was the "only dumbass" who didn't think anything was going on.

The big difference: the latter is told from Mo's POV, meaning we get more insight into what he was thinking as the pair decided to separate. And when it comes to all those rumors about Kyle and country singer Morgan Wade possibly being more than just friends, Mauricio clearly didn't put much stock in them.

Initially, at least.

At the beginning of the season, before anyone knew the two had separated after more than 25 years of marriage, the two were seen talking about their busy schedules. After Kyle just returned from a trip to Spain for RHOBH, she was off to Nashville to shoot a music video for Wade.

"I'm sitting here realizing perhaps Kylie is no longer in love with me, right? And doesn't love me the way she used to love me and it hurts. It's no question it hurts," Mo said in a confessional shown immediately after -- though it's unclear whether that statement actually had anything to do with Morgan.

Later in the season, just hours after PEOPLE magazine posted their article confirming the couple's separation, Mo quipped, "The only thing I'm happy about is you're having the affair and not me this time" -- yes, just like he did on RHOBH, and clearly in reference to the Morgan rumors.

"There's a lot of rumors that Kyle is sleeping around with Morgan," he said in a confessional, before adding, "I don't believe she's got anything going on with Morgan. Maybe I'm the only dumbass that doesn't. I don't believe it."

In the season finale, he was also asked about the Morgan of it all by a colleague at The Agency, who wondered if there was any truth to the rumors.

"I don't really know, to be quite honest with you, I have not asked her straight up. There's a lot of news ... I just never asked straight up," said Mauricio.

"They definitely have some sort of a connection together, there's no question about that. What that question is, I have no idea," he continued. "Maybe one of the reasons I don't want to ask is because I don't want to put the extra pressure on her. If it's working for her and it's giving her the opportunity to be dealing with our separation and what we're dealing with, I'm good with that."

He went on to add that the media and all the constant stories about him and Kylie were causing him serious stress.

On the RHOBH reunion, Kyle said there was nothing more than a friendship between her and Morgan -- but didn't totally rule out anything more happening further down the line.

"I'm evolving, I'm changing, I'm clearly going through some evolution of my own, and I don’t know what my future holds right now," she said when asked if she'd possibly date Morgan in the future.