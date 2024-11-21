Sammi Sweetheart Gets Engaged After 'Devastating' Miscarriage on Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Instagram

Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola opened up about the pregnancy loss on Thursday's all-new Jersey Shore Family Vacation, before viewers saw the surprise proposal that followed when Justin May took her out for her birthday.

After getting devastating news that she and boyfriend Justin May were no longer going to be expecting following a failed round of IVF, Giancola got the surprise of a lifetime when Justin proposed to her at her birthday dinner.

On Thursday's all-new Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Sammi and Justin were getting ready for the crew's upcoming trip to Miami, when she opened up about the devastating pregnancy loss.

"I need a vacation after the past few months," Sammi tells Justin. "We deserve a nice trip away."

After revealing in a confessional that she did in fact get pregnant, Sammi explained there her "levels" weren't where they needed to be, and the embryo did not in fact take, causing the MTV reality star to have a miscarriage.

"This has been a very long process, it's been a lot of shots, it's been a lot of hormones," Sammi told the camera, after wiping away her tears. "Just the thought of even being pregnant was such a magical moment for me, and just to have that taken away -- it's devastating for me."

But Justin couldn't have been a better sport about it, with Sammi revealing that her longtime love was all for taking a break and trying another round of IVF when Sammi's ready.

"He's so positive and uplifting. He's so special to me, and I just am so thankful for him," Sammi said. "Even tonight, he's taking me out for my birthday dinner. He's been by my side through this whole thing. I just love him."

It's at that birthday dinner where things turned around for the couple, with Justin orchestrating a surprise birthday party complete with Sammi's family and friends.

"Oh my gosh, my family and friends are surprising me for my birthday," she said, before realizing there was a twist to this birthday bash.

It's wasn't long before Justin then got down on one knee and proposed to Sammi, who was overcome with emotions by the sweet surprise.

"I am just like, in awe," Sammi said in a confessional. "I've dreamt of this moment my entire life."

"I feel like the luckiest girl in the world," she continued. "Justin coming into my life made my life a million times better. He is just everything I could ever ask for in a man. He's patient. He's support and I just love and adore him so much."

After showing off her ring, Sammi, who was "overcome with happiness" at finally receiving the "fairytale ending" she had been longing for, shared her plan to tell the roomies -- but news that major will have to be delivered in a clever way!