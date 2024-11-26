Noah Reid Guest Stars as Suspicious School Teacher In Murder In a Small Town Season Finale (Exclusive Video)

Fox

The investigation to find a possible serial killer in Gibsons continues on Tuesday's season finale of Murder in a Small Town, as Chief Alberg and his team piece together clues and discover an unusual pattern that relates back to familiar works of art.

Noah Reid is trading Schitt's Creek for Gibsons on the season finale of Murder In a Small Town.

In this exclusive first look at Tuesday night's episode of the FOX series, Reid plays Mr. C, a teacher who finds himself caught up in the investigation into a possible serial killer in the area.

In TooFab's sneak peek at the hour, a student appears to confront Reid's character in the school hallways -- in what turns into an all-out physical fight.

"Woah, she was hot," a student says after seeing a photo of the latest woman murdered in this killer's crime spree. "Mr C.," he yells as Reid makes his way hallway.

"Mr. C, your fans want to know, how did you feel when you saw Sally Dublin lying on the mortuary slab?" the student continues, as he pretends to question Mr. C like a reporter on the scene. "Was Sally Dublin naked?"

"Jesse, try not to be so disgusting, Ok?" Mr. C advises.

"I'm disgusting?" Jessie retorts, as he holds Mr. C from walking past him.

"Get your hand off of me," Mr. C demands. "Trust me, kid. You do not want to make this personal."

But Jesse believes he's onto Mr. C, and suspects he's linked in some way to this crime.

"I see you. Maybe you fool your art students, but I see exactly what you are," Jesse says, prompting Mr. C to push the teen, who fires back with a punch across the art teacher's face.

The fight draws gasps from the kids in the hall who all take their phones out to capture the moment, as Mr. C attempts to get off the ground.

"He started it. You saw that," Jesse yells before running out of the school.