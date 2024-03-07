Crystal Kung Minkoff Is Not Having Dorit Kesmely's Excuse for Being Late to RHOBH Reunion

Dorit Kemsley denies she was late to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunions because she was filming TikToks, as Crystal Kung Minkoff argued -- she even brings receipts, but Crystal still isn't buying it!

Sometimes the drama is too big for television, even when Bravo offers up bloated three-hour reunion specials for practically every show in its arsenal. In this case, time and reunions were what it was all about between Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Dorit Kemsley and Crystal King Minkoff.

It also look like this particular fight might not be over anytime soon. At this point, both sides seem ready to hunker down at their battle stations behind their version of events and dig in for the long haul. We hope they brought snacks!

The biggest problem is that their stories are diametrically opposed, so someone has to be wrong. One thing they do seem to be able to agree on is that Dorit was late to the taping of the RHOBH reunion, but that's where their agreements start and end.

They're not even on the same page when it comes to how late Dorit was, and don't even get us started on the why of the whole thing.

Crystal lobbed the first volley during an appearance on Jeff Lewis Live (you can find the clip on the third slide just below), where she claimed the cast waited two hours for Dorit to get ready.

According to Crystal, she and Sutton Stracke were sitting around waiting when Sutton started getting frustrated at Dorit for posting "getting ready" videos on TikTok. Crystal said they arrived for the shoot at 5:30 in the morning, but didn't sit down until "10 or something."

Dorit called it all nonsense, writing, "Our arrivals were timestamped in the first reunion special," calling Crystal's version of events "another bold faced lie out of her mouth."

"The entire cast and crew knew that I had an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction with my dress," she continued. "The small zipper which closes the dress broke and the brilliant wardrobe team that were hired had no choice but to sew me into the dress which didn't take anywhere near 2 hours."

As for the TikTok claims, Dorit pushed back against those, as well, adding, "My tik tok's were filmed after the reunion! You can see it was dark outside!"

When the QueensOfBravo Instagram page shared Dorit's response to the claim, Crystal was ready -- and jumped into the comments section herself. "Sorry, but nope!! Those time stamps are wrong (love you Bravo!) it's not dark at 7:30am," she wrote. "And you don't leave the trailer at 10:30 and walk 15 steps and it's all of a sudden 11:30."

She went on to note, "We filmed the first segment without Dorit that began at 11:45 because Andy was getting restless - as were we. Stop the cap and just respect other's time."

So far, no one else that we can find has weighed in on late-gate, but we expect this to be the dominant topic when the new season kicks off! Okay, probably not, but it certainly doesn't look like either side is ready to back down right now!

We're pretty sure Andy Cohen will avoid weighing in, though, because he'd probably just get so bored he'd yawn ... again!

So who do you believe?