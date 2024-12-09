Bella Hadid Makes a Surprise Cameo In 'Yellowstone' As Creator Taylor Sheridan’s Girlfriend

Getty/Instagram

The former equestrian also showed off her horse-riding skills on the show as she sported a complete Western cowgirl look.

Bella Hadid is proving she can be a cowgirl as she makes an appearance on the final season of Yellowstone.

In episode 13, there was a cameo from the supermodel as Sadie, the girlfriend of Travis Wheatley, a horse trainer played by show creator Taylor Sheridan.

Along with dating an actual cowboy -- Adan Banuelos -- the 28-year-old is also an accomplished equestrian, so she fits in perfectly with the cast.

She made her first appearance when Beth Dutton -- played by Kelly Reilly -- arrived at Travis' Texas ranch and Sadie opened the door. "You the masseuse?" the model (and now /actress) asked.

Beth quipped, "Do I look like a f---ing masseuse?" To which Sadie replied, "A very expensive one."

The episode showed Beth travelling to Texas to oversee the horse auction Travis was hosting. However, she found him playing strip poker with a large group of people at his house -- one of those people happened to be Hadid's boyfriend Banuelos.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Beth later got to know Sadie a bit more while trying to figure out what she sees in Travis. "[Travis is] probably the most arrogant man I’ve ever met in my life. Misogynistic. Condescending. 25 years older than you," Beth stated. "Can you please explain the appeal?"

Sadie said: "You ever seen him ride before?"

After watching him in the ring, Beth replied, "OK, yeah, I get it."

Sadie made another appearance during the episode where she showed off her real-life riding equestrian skills during the auction at Yellowstone ranch.

In the scene, she is dressed in full Western gear, including a cowboy hat, ripped white tank, blue jeans with oversize belt buckle, and a flannel worn around her waist.

Hadid has been keeping her up with her equestrian skills outside of her modeling work, establishing herself in that competitive world as well.

In a shared Instagram post on November 3 with her boyfriend, professional horseman Banuelos, the caption read, "Bella rode 3 horses and qualified to 7 different finals, bringing home her first CHAMPIONSHIP buckle. We continue to be proud of her in (and out) of the arena ♥️."