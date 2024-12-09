Suspect Dies In Crash After Stabbing Estranged Girlfriend 'Up to 70 Times' in Break-In: Sheriff

Fox35/Seminole County Sheriff's Office

The woman was allegedly attacked after going on a date with another man -- who wound up stabbed in the leg when he tried to save her.

A Florida man was traveling in excess of 100 mph, authorities believe, when he lost control of his vehicle and was ejected in a rollover crash. The man did not survive his injuries.

Authorities further believe that James Christopher Lindsey, 42, died while fleeing the scene of the horrific stabbing murder of his estranged girlfriend of a decade after she had gone on a date with another man.

Per WFLA, he'd fled before Seminole County sheriff's deputies arrived on the scene in the early hours of Friday, December 6.

Kristin Stevens' Murder

The shocking attack happened around 12:45 a.m. in Chuluota, Florida with the Seminole County Sheriff's Office receiving a call that two people had been stabbed. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies found Kristin Stevens, 40, dead from multiple stab wounds.

According to Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma, the victim was stabbed "20, 30 -- up to 70 times," with the suspected murder weapon a kitchen knife.

The second stabbing victim was the man who had called 911. According to WKMG, per Lemma, the man and Stevens had met on a dating app

He allegedly told authorities Lindsey had used a hammer to smash the glass and break into the home. He reportedly awoke to Lindsey on top of Stevens, appearing to be stabbing her.

The man, who remains unidentified, told deputies he tried to kick the assailant off of Stevens, which is when he was stabbed in the upper leg. He then made his way to a neighbor's house to call the police.

The victim's 16-year-old son was also in the house but was not injured in the attack. Lindsey had already fled the scene before authorities arrived.

James Lindsey's Death

Lindsey was found around 5 a.m. after crashing in Orange County. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, which does not appear to have involved any other vehicles.

WKMG reports the man "failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the roadway as a result." His 2018 Chrysler 300 struck a stop sign, trees, and a wire fence before overturning and ejecting him, per the outlet. He was believed to be traveling in excess of 100 mph and not wearing a seat belt.

According to law enforcement, the estranged couple had a long "domestic partnership" dating back 18 years, per WKMG, that included multiple incidents of domestic violence since 2014 in which the police got involved.

Lindsey was charged on November 6 with domestic violence battery against Stevens, with an injunction filed against him on November 21. He was forced to turn in 21 firearms and related ammunition and given a $1,000 bond.

In court, it was requested he be put on domestic violence GPS monitoring and have his bond increased, per WFLA, but that request was denied by the judge. He was set to be arraigned in court later on the same day as his alleged attack on Stevens and subsequent death.

"This is a heartbreaking and traumatic incident that will have a lasting impact on families and a community," Lemma said. "I am proud of our deputies’ quick response to the scene and our detectives who have been working around the clock to put these cases together."

"Our thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones during this incredibly difficult time," he continued. "Our team will continue to work diligently to uncover the full details surrounding this case."