Brandi Glanville Reveals Stress-Induced Condition She Says Was Brought on By 'RHUGT' Incident with Caroline Manzo

Getty

"I would have anaphylactic shock, go into anaphylactic shock constantly," Glanville said, which she said was brought on, in part, by her latest stint on Bravo.

Brandi Glanville is opening up about the scary health condition that left her face disfigured.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared the details of a stress-filled year that led to some serious health complications.

Glanville revealed that her physical nightmare began back in August when her lips and face unexpectedly swelled up, accompanied by anaphylactic shock.

"I've had some health issues that have affected my ability to talk. My ability to taste food, my face basically would swell up, like I would have anaphylactic shock, go into anaphylactic shock constantly and I saw 7 doctors and their answer to it was it was stress-induced angioedema," Glanville explained.

The reality star was ultimately diagnosed with stress-induced angioedema, a condition where swelling occurs under the skin.

The catalyst that led to the health scare? Glanville believes it's the accusations stemming from Caroline Manzo, alleging sexual misconduct, including groping, during the filming of The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip in Morocco last year.

"I think the Girls Trips shows are the wild west. They don't know what their doing yet. We can't work 19-hour days and be fueled with alcohol all day," Glanville told ET.

She continued, "No, they don't force you but they want you to and you want to please the producers. I think that you know when we're all exhausted and we're doing 20 events a day working 19 hours, fully wasted it's not a safe environment for any of us and that's what the Girls Trips are."

While the incident was not captured on camera, it was "life-ruining" for Glanville, who was ultimately removed from the show, with Peacock, the streaming service airing the series, deeming her behavior "unacceptable."

Glanville denies the accusations and claims she was advised to remain silent about the incident.

Manzo, meanwhile, also left filming early, and vowed never return to the franchise or RHUGT after her "traumatic" incident with Glanville.

During a March appearance on New York Live, Manzo opened up about her experience with Glanville for the first time, telling viewers that she went on the show with the "the highest of hopes to do something fun," but it didn't "work out" that way, forcing her to depart the show early.

"At this point, I just truly don't have the space in my head to talk about it, so I'd rather not," Manzo said, "But I would imagine it would unfold on the series when it airs, and there'll be a lot said then."

When New York Live's Sara Gore suggested that her experience on RHUGT "didn't turn out to be the positive experience" she hoped it would be, Manzo confirmed, "It didn't. It didn't."

Glanville's health continued to deteriorate amid the drama, leading to her hospitalization in October.

Despite the health setbacks, Glanville said she's looking forward to the new year, with her health as her top priority.

"I just want to be healthy. I have taken my health for granted. I cried on my birthday. It was on November 16th. I cried the whole night and I thought that was my new normal," Glanville admitted. "I was just never gonna look the same or feel the same. I was just gonna be this giant pumpkin head and like my mouth even now I get tired of talking. So I didn't do my podcast for several months because I would just have to stop and take breaks. It's insane. I took my health for granted."