Brandi Glanville Slams Lisa Vanderpump Following Call Her Daddy Appearance

Getty / YouTube

Glanville accused her former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' castmate of being hypocritical after she said said she didn't condone cheating on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast.

Brandi Glanville is coming for Lisa Vanderpump.

Vanderpump was a guest on the Call Her Daddy podcast, where she was asked about the Vanderpump Rules cheating scandals and affairs across the Bravoverse.

When asked if she was ever aware that a castmate's partner was cheating before news of their split became public, Vanderpump revealed that she was she was, but kept her mouth shut about the alleged infidelity.

"Well, there was somebody that recently had this kind of complicated scenario. In one of the shows -- I'm not telling you -- and I kind of knew. I've known," Vanderpump said without naming names.

She was also questioned about whether or not she knew about Tom Sandoval's affair with Rachel Leviss, the restauranteur made clear that she didn't know a thing about Sandoval cheating on longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with their former VPR costar.

"Oh God, no, no. I didn't know," Vanderpump maintained. "I did say in the kitchen one time, 'Ms. Malibu's in the jacuzzi?' And I said, 'That's not OK.' And Ariana was vociferous in saying, 'No, no, no. She's my friend. I'm fine with that.' And I said, 'Well, I wouldn't be fine what that.' If I was away on the other side of town and Ms. Malibu was in the jacuzzi with -- whoever she is, whether it's Raquel or any beauty queen -- was in the jacuzzi with my husband when I was away? No, that's not OK."

"If I'd known, I wouldn't have been saying that," she added. "And also, I wouldn't have condoned that."

Now, Glanville is out her ex-costar.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to X (formerly Twitter) Thursday, to address Vanderpump's comments on the podcast and remind everyone of one of the OG cheating scandals in the RHOBH universe -- when in 2012, Vanderpump helped broker a sit-down between Glanville and Scheana Shay, one of Vanderpump's then-employees, who had been exposed a for having an affair with Glanville's ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian.

Glanville would go on to divorce Cibrian after learning of his affair with Shay, as well as the one he had with Leann Rimes -- to whom he's still married. The fallout of Brandi's Scheana sit-down, however, played out for years to come on both shows, with Glanville and Shay finally making up in 2017.

According to Glanville, the SUR co-owner secured Vanderpump Rules by "begging" Glanville to have a conversation on camera with Shay about the affair -- a moment that would not only help start VPR, but launch Shay's career as well.

"I just saw that LVP was on a podcast &said "she doesn't' condone cheating & would never put up with it on her show if she knew. However she begged me to sit down with a woman that she knew was f---ing my husband to get the l spin off show vanderpump rules:/ #Lies," Glanville wrote.

I just saw that LVP was on a podcast &said "she doesn't' condone cheating& would never put up with it on her show if she knew. However she begged me to sit down with a woman that she knew was fucking my husband to get the l spin off show vanderpump rules:/ #Lies — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) May 31, 2024

While Vanderpump has yet to respond to Glanville's claims, she was met with lots of support in the comments, with fans of the former reality star calling LVP a "liar" and a "snake" among other things.

"LVP is such a hypocrite and a liar," one user wrote, with another commenting, "Facts."