Jana Kramer's Husband Won't 'Allow' Her to Do Intimate Scenes: 'Not Good for a Marriage'

Speaking on Jana Kramer's podcast, Allan Russell says he would call and "threaten" producers to change any intimate scenes, arguing that sex scenes are not "healthy for any relationship," especially for "a man who's not in the acting world."

Fans of Jana Kramer might not be seeing the One Tree Hill alum in any intimate scenes in future projects ... at least if her husband has anything to say about it.

Speaking on Kramer's Whine Down podcast, Allan Russell said that not only would he not feel comfortable with her filming intimate scenes, he wouldn't even "allow" it to happen, as covered by Us Weekly.

The couple were talking about intimate scenes on Yellowstone, and particularly a recent one between Jamie (Wes Bentley) and Sarah (Down Olivieri) when Russell shared his hardline stance on the possibility of his wife filming a scene like that.

"There's not part of me that will ever, ever, ever allow that, ever, for a man to be that close to you like that? Never," he shared.

Kramer followed that up by asking if he'd make an exception for a creator like Taylor Sheridan or a groundbreaking and incredibly popular show like Yellowstone, but it didn't seem to matter the project.

"I'll be, like, phoning the producers and threatening the producers, 'You need to change that scene. For the good of your health, you need to change this scene,'" Russell shot back, comparing himself to Tommy Lee's documented violent reactions over Pamela Anderson's romantic scenes on Baywatch.

Kramer was understanding of her husband's viewpoint, but when he tried to flip the script, asking her how she'd feel if he was an actor filming a naked sex scene, she told him those scenes are part of the job, and that the actors don't necessarily love filming them, either.

"It's literally the most uncomfortable thing ever," she said, emphasizing that "it's not a sexy thing," and reiterating that those scenes are usually filmed on closed sets with very few people present.

But Russell stood firm, explaining he doesn't think filming sex scenes is "healthy for any relationship," but it's even harder if the man in the relationship is not also an actor. "No, I wouldn't let you do that scene," he insisted.

"That's not good for a marriage, that type of role, it’s not, especially [for] a man who's not in the acting world. It's difficult," he explained. "It's difficult. So, therefore, that's my opinion based on I'm not in that world."

Despite the stern language used throughout, the couple was laughing through much of this discussion. At the same time, Kramer was trying to clear up some of his misconceptions about how those moments are created.

"You're locking eyes with another man and you're f--king naked," Russell said at one point, to which Kramer pushed back, "You're never fully naked, though." Russell wasn't buying that, though, arguing, "You can see everything!"

As reported by E! News, Russell closed the argument by telling his wife, "You can't win, so don't try," while Us Weekly noted he conceded he wouldn't really block her from taking on a role with some NSFW content, but admitted he isn't sure how he would "handle it."