Jersey Shore Cast Returns to Miami Cyber Cafe Where Iconic Note Was Written (Exclusive Video)

While she was initially upset by the note and got into a physical fight with her roommates over it at the time, Sammi reveals why she's now "thankful" for the letter ... which exposed her then-boyfriend Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's alleged infidelities.

The cast of Jersey Shore revisited the site of one of the show's most iconic moments.

No, not the shore house, but somewhere even more iconic, fans of the franchise could argue -- the internet cafe where Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi wrote the note that revealed that Ronnie Ortiz-Magro had allegedly cheated on Samantha "Sammi Sweetheart" Giancola while out at a Miami nightclub.

The cast travels to Cybr Caffe, where Jenni and Nicole typed up the anonymous note on one of the internet cafe's desktop computers, with a detailed account of Ronnie's wild night out provided by Angelina, who was out with the boys when his alleged indiscretions occurred.

"You all did have some shady ways back in 2010," Denna began. "This is the place when girls spilled some tea. The rest of Jersey Shore was history."

"Cybr Caffe," Mike calls out, before the group heads over to the scene of the crime.

"I wrote a note for Sammi to find out the truth without me telling her," Jenni says in a confessional. "Eh ... I got punched in the face for it."

Recreating the legendary moment, Jenni and Nicole sat down to type up the very note -- word for word -- that ended up wreaking havoc amongst the group.

And though Jenni and Sam came to blows as a result, there's no doubting the note's absolutely iconic place in Jersey Shore history, with Sam revealing that she knew all along it was Nicole and Jenni behind the damming letter.

"I knew they wrote the note," Sam admits in a confessional. "Listen, I wouldn't be where I am today without these things in my life. I'm so thankful they wrote the note. I really am."

And Sam's probably right, with the 2010 note majorly fracturing her relationship with Ronnie and likely contributing to their eventual split in 2014. She found love once again with fiancé Justin May, and has since made amends with Ron, who has appeared on and off the series since Sam's return to the franchise last year.