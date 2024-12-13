OnlyFans Model Reveals 'Insane' Logistics for Bedding 1,000 Men In a Day & Why She's Doing It

TikTok/YouTube

After sleeping with 100 men in a day, Lily Phillips is going for 1,000 -- revealing in a podcast interview why she picked that number, how she's "training" and whether she thinks the stunt will have an affect on her mentally.

Phillips blew up online this week thanks to YouTuber Josh Pieters' brand new documentary I Slept With 100 Men in One Day, which details the 23-year-old content creator's successful attempt to do just that.

Since filming the doc, Phillips revealed she's in "training" to get to 1,000 men, starting with an attempt at 300 this coming weekend. As for why she's set a goal of 1,000, Phillips explained in a recent interview with The Reality Check podcast that she's attempting to break a world record of 919 set by Lisa Sparks in 2004. Per Sparks' Wikipedia page, there's some discrepancy over how many men she actually had sex with and the record is not one recognized by the Guinness World Records.

"I want to get to 1,000 because 900 is weak. You may as well have got to 1,000," said Phillips on the podcast.

"This is why I'm training. I've done the 100, I'm doing 300 in a few weeks. As long as they're in-out, in-out, it’s gonna be pretty quick," she continued. "I think I'll get sore towards the end but I’ve got the right determination to be able to push on."

"My plan kind of is … it needs to be a room with two doors. The logistics are insane. It's hard enough to get 1,000 guys together wanting to f—k me, it's another thing making sure they all do it in the time limit," Phillips continued. "I'm just hoping for a conveyer belt of c----. They need to walk in the room, one pump in, one pump out and leave. That's kind of how we’re gonna do it. A conveyer belt."

She added that she's hoping it won't take 24 hours, and said she'll try to get to 1,000 "as quick as possible," thinking it could take between 15-17 hours. The podcast hosts were surprised by the timing, as it took her 14 hours to get to 101 men.

"That's because I was chatting with them, they were taking their trousers off," she said, revealing that the men each got 5 minutes each, which included time to get them excited enough to perform.

For the 1,000, she plans to have "fluffers" help the men get ready before entering the room, recruiting other OnlyFans models who want to make their own content. Those women, she added, can also help the men finish when she's done with them, as she doesn't plan to give them more than a few "pumps" each.

Phillips intends to livestream the event, but told the podcast hosts she doesn't expect to make a whole lot of money from the day or plan to sell the video after.

"When doing 101 guys, it's hard enough getting all the forms together, the admin of it," she explained. "It’s more like the publicity around it that’s gonna get me the money. Going a bit more like viral."

"The money’s not a driving force for me at all. It's success," she added. "As in like, being a successful adult star. The world record hasn't been broken in 20 years. It's kind of sick. You will be known then for so long. I think it will really push up my career."

The cohosts also asked if she thinks sleeping with 1,000 men with affect her mentally -- this after she was seen breaking down in tears in the documentary after reaching her 100 goal.

"No. I've already done 100, I may as well bloody do 1,000," she told the men. "I'm already doing porn ... I may as well go that bit further and put in the hard work and become the super slag."