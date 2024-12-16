Lisa Kudrow Not Happy With Tom Hanks Film Here Using AI: 'What Work Will There Be For Human Beings?'

Getty/Everett

Lisa Kudrow is not an advocate of AI in films.

The No Good Deed star recently appeared on the Armchair Expert podcast and criticized Robert Zemeckis' latest directorial effort, Here, for its use of the controversial new technology.

The movie -- which famously reunited Zemeckis with his Forrest Gump stars Tom Hanks and Robin Wright --saw the venerated actors as younger versions of themselves in some scenes which were made possible by AI.

Kudrow took issue with the film being an "endorsement for AI" due to its de-aging technology.

"They shot it, and they could actually shoot the scene and then look at the playback of them as younger, and it's ready for them to see," Kudrow said.

"All I got from that was, this is an endorsement for AI. It's not like, 'Oh it's going to ruin everything,' but what will be left? Forget actors, what about up-and-coming actors? They'll just be licensing and recycling," she continued.

"Set that completely aside, what work will there be for human beings? Then what?" the Friends star continued.

"There'll be some kind of living stipend for people, you won’t have to work? How can it possibly be enough?"

Here won't be the only film to take advantage of AI, nor will Hanks be the only actor to support the move. Julie Bowen told TooFab in October about how excited she was to be "de-aged" for the highly anticipated Happy Gilmore 2.