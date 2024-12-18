Bachelorette Jenn Tran and DWTS Partner Sasha Farber Fuel Dating Rumors With Kissing Post

Getty

It comes after the pair sparked dating rumors during their time competing as partners on Dancing with the Stars together.

Even though Dancing with the Stars is over, Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber's friendship looks stronger than ever.

The former Bachelorette celebrated her birthday in Los Angeles at a mansion in the Hollywood Hills where her partner from this past season of the dance competition was also present, along with other DWTS alums.

The 27-year-old took to her Instagram to share some snaps from the evening, including a whole post dedicated to photos with Farber that she captioned, "The pics you gremlins have been waiting for."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In the carousel, Farber was seen standing right next to Tran and her birthday cake, arm in arm as they posed by the pool and then a cute one of Farber kissing her on the cheek.

Many fans filled the comments with questions, wondering if this was their "hard launch" as a couple.

"They're truly killing me lol. I'm so like in need of a solid confirmation hahahaha," one social media user wrote.

"NO JENN, this is NOT what we are looking for. We are looking for a full on confirmation SMOOCH," another said.

Also on her Instagram stories, the reality star shared some more cute photos of the duo where she was sitting on Farber's lap and then asked her followers what he should get her for Christmas.

The pair sparked dating rumors while they appeared on DWTS together.

Farber and Tran quickly became fan favorites, creating one of the most delightful partnerships of the season. "It's been so beautiful," Farber said of Tran's growth to TooFab on their elimination night during the Halloween episode.

"The journey is out of this world. I'm so proud of this girl right here. She came in guns blazing and she really grew as a dancer and tonight really showcased that. That was a really hard dance," he said.

"Through her injuries, through her tears, through the blood, sweat, tears, she came out on top. And I'm so proud," the professional dancer added.

As for their relationship off the ball room floor, Tran told Farber, "You're stuck with me. You're never getting rid of me. Ever. Sorry."

However, when TooFab asked what they thought of the romance rumors, Farber admitted they have been too busy to even read the comments about their undeniable chemistry on the floor.

"We haven't even had time to look at those. But now we will. We've got a lot of catching up to do," Farber told TooFab then.

It certainly looks like they've been doing a lot of catching up, including another carousel of birthday pics Tran shared with Farber and all her other new friends from DWTS.