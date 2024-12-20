Scheana Shay Calls Out 'Shady' Lisa Vanderpump for Kristen Doute Pregnancy Comments

Getty

Scheana Shay is clapping back at Lisa Vanderpump for her recent "shady" comments about Kristen Doute and her unborn child.

During Friday's episode of Shay's Scheananigans podcast, the Vanderpump Rules alum gave her former boss the "Jax-Hole of the Week" title, after she asked questions about the paternity of Doute's child with fiancé Luke Broderick in a recent episode of an Access Hollywood podcast.

After telling Housewives Nightcap co-hosts Lauren Herbert and Emily Orozco that she "never" talks to Doute anymore, Vanderpump seemed shocked to learn of Doute's pregnancy.

"I hadn't heard that," Vanderpump, 64, claimed. "How on Earth did that happen? Who's the father? Do we know?"

When Herbert and Orozco explained that Doute is engaged to Broderick, Vaderpump was equally surprised.

"Oh she's getting married?" the Bravolebrity asked. "I'm really not very involved in The Valley even though I'm a producer."

Shay, meanwhile, called the comments "shady" and "unprofessional," telling listeners she's sure Vanderpump is very much aware of Doute and her fiancé, who announced their engagement in September.

"With all due respect, it was kind of shady ... Super shady. That's also unprofessional especially because Lisa is a producer of The Valley," the "Good As Gold" singer said.

"You know who Luke is," she continued. "He is a cast member of this show. This season, they get engaged."

Shay added, "Knowing the struggles that Kristen has shared about her path to becoming a mother, even if you don't like someone, it is distasteful. How hard is it to ... wish her the best?"

While Shay attempted to explain Vanderpump's sometimes-volatile history with Doute, she continued to vouch for her friend, telling listeners that "Kristen has always stood up to [Vanderpump] and has never just bowed down and been like, 'OK, Lisa is the boss.'"

Shay also noted that Doute is "gonna tell her [Vanderpump] how she feels," before clarifying that she acts more "respectful" towards the restauranteur these days than she did during some of their tumultuous fights on their show.