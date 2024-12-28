Julianne Hough Reacts to Ex-Husband Brooks Laich's Engagement

Getty/Instagram

The Dancing with the Stars co-host -- who was married to Laich from 2017 to 2022 -- revealed her reaction to her ex-husband's engagement to Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir by taking to the comments section of the Instagram announcement.

Julianne Hough is sending her congratulations to her ex-husband Brooks Laich!

On Friday, Laich and his girlfriend of over three years, Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir, announced the exciting news of their engagement in a joint Instagram post.

"12.16.24 💍🤍♾️ Forever feels just right with you!" Davíðsdóttir captioned a series of photos of herself and Laich, which revealed her sparkly engagement ring.

Hough, 36, was one of the many who took to the comments section of the post to react to the couple's engagement.

"Congratulations 💍 I’m so happy for you both as you step into this beautiful new chapter together. Wishing you both a lifetime of love, laughter, and endless adventures! ❤️✨," the Dancing with the Stars co-host wrote.

Laich, 41, expressed his gratitude for his ex's comment, replying to Hough, "Thank you for the kinds words, much love Jules!"

Hough and Laich were married from July 2017 until their split in July 2020. They had dated for three years prior and it would be two more before their divorce was finalized in June 2022.

Meanwhile, the retired NHL star had gone public with his relationship with CrossFit athlete Davíðsdóttir in July 2021.

The news of Laich's engagement comes just a few months after Hough detailed a "beautiful" run-in with her ex-husband and his now-fiancée.

While appearing on The Jamie Kern Lima Show podcast in September, Hough said that she's just feeling more at peace within herself, which helps her be that way looking out, as well.

"My ex-husband was there with his girlfriend," she said. "It was so beautiful. I'm in this place where I now feel like I’m just beginning with so much wisdom, with so much insight, with so much empathy and understanding of what's possible."

"I've never felt more stable," she said of her self-healing journey. "I've never felt more secure, I've never felt more consistent, I've never felt more loved by the people around me than I do right now. I'm like, 'Wow, I really have such a clean slate.'"

At the same time, she fully acknowledges that she's not living "this perfect life," and she doesn't even have that as a goal. Instead, she's targeting a "full, beautiful, connected life."

Hough did not specify whose wedding she was at when she ran into her ex-husband, but Us Weekly notes that Laich was a groomsman at Derek Hough's August 2023 wedding to Hayley Erbert. Julianne was also a part of the bridal party.

Erbert, meanwhile, was also among those, like Hough, who congratulated Laich and Davíðsdóttir on their engagement.