Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz Announce Closure of Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge

Getty

The Vanderpump Rules stars first opened their bar in 2022, but things quickly took a turn after Sandoval's 2023 cheating scandal led to negative review bombing and boycotts.

It's been just two years since Vanderpump Rules costars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz opened Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge. Their joint venture -- with a couple of additional partners -- in November 2022. But what a two years it has been!

Now, it looks like the partnership is over as the Toms have announced the imminent closure of the Los Angeles destination at the end of this December.

"This hasn't been an easy choice for my partners and me, but other priorities and commitments have taken hold," Sandoval wrote in his statement. "While this business venture has been an incredible stepping stone in my life, one I will always cherish, I look forward to exciting new endeavors."

He went on to praise the staff and upcoming events leading to their final night.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

While there is no overt connection cited to the "Scandoval" of it all, there's no denying that Sandoval's cheating scandal that inexplicably became a top story across the nation, had an impact on the business.

In the wake of longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix discovering he'd been cheating on her with fellow castmate (and her BFF at the time) Rachel (née Raquel) Leviss, Sandoval even took to social media to ask fans not to take out their frustration on the bar.

It was in March 2023 that Madix discovered Sandoval's infidelity, with the cheating scandal sending VPR cameras scrambling to roll again. The fallout led to Leviss departing the show, Madix refusing to speak directly to Sandoval, and the future of the long-running series in question.

Schwartz was also direct in stating that Sandoval's association with the bar in the wake of the scandal was hurting business. "There was a moment where people were vandalizing our spot. And it's way out of line. I get it but vandalism is too far," Schwartz told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in April 2023.

Schwartz didn't mention the scandal in his own post announcing the end of his joint venture with Sandoval, instead trying to put a positive spin on the final weeks of Schwartz & Sandy's.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Let's end this era on a high note and come on by, bring your friends, toast to the upcoming holidays and let's manifest together a kick ass New Year," he wrote.

The reality star went on to thank all those who've supported S&S, writing, "You kept me going through some of the harder times ... Just know we are so grateful, sharing your magic with us has been a true honor."

He admitted in his caption that he was "sad as hell to post this," but said he'll "do a more sentimental post down the road." He then joked he was going to "be bold and leave the comments ON."

Fellow cast member Scheana Shay commented on Schwartz's post, "I’m really sorry to hear this. I know you gave this your absolute ALL and you should be so proud of that! This place was beyond the coolest aesthetic in all of LA. ✨"

Bravo remains publicly confident that Vanderpump Rules will return after taking its first summer off from filming in years for 2024, but no official updates have yet been announced about its future.