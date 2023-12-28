Orphan Natalia Grace Hits Back at Claims She Was 'Inappropriate' with Little Boys, Older Men

The Ukrainian orphan -- who was either a child or a woman in her 20s when her adoptive parents made her live alone in an apartment -- "very uncomfortable" interaction with an older, naked male neighbor watching "a very sexual video."

Natalia Grace is responding to accusations she acted inappropriately or in a sexual manner with little boys and older men.

Grace first made headlines after the family who adopted her changed her birthdate to make her substantially older, before placing her in her own apartment. Parents Michael and Kristine Barnett -- who didn't believe Natalia was actually a 6-year-old child and was instead a woman in her 20s out to kill them and their children -- were later arrested for neglect, but cleared of the charges.

On the new ID docuseries, The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks, Grace revisits some of the many claims made about her by the Barnetts and those who lived near her in two different apartments her adoptive parents set up for her.

"A lot of people did not like me at that apartment complex. I wasn't 22, I was 8 years old, I didn't know I couldn't just go into people's houses, I didn't know there were boundaries," shared Grace, who believes she's in her 20s now after DNA testing.

One of those neighbors appeared on the special, claiming "a lot of people at the apartment reported inappropriate things she did," including an incident with a "little boy." The neighbor was fully under the belief Natalia was an adult and "knew what she was doing."

"That whole story is misunderstood," Natalia said, responding to the accusations. "We were just rolling in the grass that was in front of the thing and we had a tickle fight. That's when the dad came out and said, 'What are you doing?!'"

"They said I tried to sexually touch him and that was not the case at all," she added, after the neighbor said she was "getting too familiar in private areas" of the boy. "I just started getting yelled at, I didn't know why, so that's why I ran. I thought I was just being a kid."

The neighbor went on to claim that older men in the building would have Natalia over for "hours and hours," before Grace shared a very disturbing story.

"I was walking around, I was bored, I didn't know 'Stranger Danger' and I was knocking on people's doors, seeing if anyone would talk to me. There was a guy, he was older, kind of a weird guy. He invited me in and he wasn't dressed," she claimed. "I asked him what he was watching and it was a video that was a very sexual video. He played it and was like, 'You can watch it. Just watch it, it's okay.'"

She claimed that after he moved closer to her on the couch, she got up and left -- saying it was "very uncomfortable" and she was "very weirded out" by the interaction. "It's so hard realizing that nobody actually cared. What if the guy raped me or something like that, all because Michael and Kristine pretty much left me?" she asked.

The neighbor admitted there was, in fact, a "dirty old man" who stood around in the nude, but said "Natalia never complained about any of these things" and "was always talking about being with guys and sex." She added, "I don't think she really cared that much that he was doing that."

Natalia also responded to accusations Michael Barnett made on another series about her earlier this year, claiming doctors at the Larue Carter, the Indiana State Mental Hospital, said she was "propositioning men who are mental patients for sexual activity and it's disturbing them and she can't be there."

"I don't remember none of that. I was a kid in an adult section of a hospital. I don't even really remember being around guys like that. I don't know where all that is coming from," said Grace.

"I don't ever remember talking about having a boyfriend or wanting a boyfriend. If there is a possibility that I did say sexual comments, I probably heard that from somebody because I was really little," she added.