James Woods Breaks Down In Tears on CNN After Evacuating Home In Fire

"I'm sorry, I thought I was stronger than this," the actor said with his face in his hands, after revealing how his wife's 8-year-old niece offered to help.

Actor James Woods broke down in tears during an interview regarding the southern California fires.

While appearing on CNN on Wenesday, he described the wildfires ripping through the southern part of the state, forcing him to evacuate from his home in Pacific Palisades.

"I'm sorry, it's just one day you're in the pool and the next its all gone," Woods said with both his hands on his forehead.

James Woods breaks down in tears on CNN

With tears in his eyes, he then recalled how his wife Sara Miller-Woods's 8-year-old niece pulled out her "little piggy bank for us to rebuild our house." His tears came after he shared the same anecdote on X, adding, "Some things will make a grown man cry."

"I'm sorry, I thought I was stronger than this," he said, after he got choked up.

Woods and thousands of others were ordered to evacuate the fires ravage Los Angeles suburbs with zero containment as of Wednesday afternoon.

Woods began post videos of the encroaching fires fairly early in the day on Tuesday, before saying he was "leaving" the area as homes around him began to burn down.

"We were blessed to have LA fire and police depts doing their jobs so well. We are safe and out," he posted to X. "Can not speak more highly of the LA fire and LAPD."

He continued sharing footage from his security cameras, before saying his neighbor's home was on fire. Overnight, he shared that "all the smoke detectors are going off in our house," a sign that his house was possibly succumbing to the fire.

"I couldn’t believe our lovely little home in the hills held on this long. It feels like losing a loved one," he wrote. "It tests your soul, losing everything at once, I must say."

I took this last night from our beautiful little home in the Palisades. Now all the fire alarms are going off at once remotely.



I took this last night from our beautiful little home in the Palisades. Now all the fire alarms are going off at once remotely.

It tests your soul, losing everything at once, I must say.

Wednesday, he shared a post on X along with a video looking over the bay and homes in the area at sunset earlier this week, noting just how different the view was for him when he had to evacuate.

The actor -- who is a known Republican -- also shared his opinion on who is to blame for the fire's spread on social media, sharing a screenshot of an article claiming LA Mayor Karen Bas cut funding on the LAFD.

The most important task ahead is not to be bitter, but…

He also responded to one commenter mentioning the "irony" of him losing his home in a fire after voting for Donald Trump -- who, the user noted, is "known for his skepticism about climate change."

"The fire is not from 'climate change,'" Woods wrote. "It's because liberal idiots like you elect liberal idiots like Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass."