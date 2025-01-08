Scott Disick Claims He's Done Dating Younger Women: 'I Can't'

Instagram/Khloe in Wonderland

"We know that I tend to date a little younger than I should," the 41-year-old told Khloé Kardashian on the inaugural episode of her podcast while reflecting on his last relationship.

Scott Disick is opening up about his love life.

During the premiere episode of Khloé Kardashian's Khloé in Wonder Land podcast, the reality star addressed his history of dating younger women, and revealed why he no longer plans to seek that out moving forward.

When Khloé asked Scott what he'll maybe "do differently" in his next relationship, such as being "more vulnerable," or if he'll stay "guarded," he replied, "I don't think I was guarded or anything in my last relationship."

"I don't think that was a problem in our relationship," he continued. "That's not a huge thing I think about."

"I've only been in a few relationships, but [in] my last one, I trusted the girl I was with very much," Scott said. "I told her everything I felt in the world, and it was a totally good, fine thing."

Scott, 41, has famously dated or has been linked to a handful of notably younger women in the years following his on-again-off-again relationship with Kourtney Kardashian in 2015, including Bella Thorne, 27, Sofia Richie, 26, Amelia Hamlin, 23, and Rebecca Donaldson.

Scott was reportedly last publicly linked to Kimberly Stewart in 2022, according to Us Weekly.

And according to Scott, he no longer plans on dating younger women -- well, not really.

"My last relationship was good, but ... we were in different places, in different times in our lives," he told Khloé. "We know that I tend to date a little younger than I should.”

While Scott did not reveal the name of his most recent girlfriend, he seemingly was not referring to Stewart, as the socialite -- who is the daughter of singer Rod Stewart -- is 45, making her a few years older than him.

When Khloé asked if he would continue to "stick" with his pattern, he said, "No, I can't."

"Maybe I will get back with her when she gets older. That would be easy," Scott said, to which Khloé laughed, before seemingly noting that the age gap will be the same.

"She'll be matured then, and been through life a little bit," he continued, "and gotten f--ked over, had some heartbreaks."

"But that's a little cheat code," Khloe quipped, to which Scott continued, "Let them go, and if they come back, it's meant to be."

Scott -- who shares Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 10, with Kourtney -- said his apparent plan is "kind of great because it gives me time to be with my kids."

"You've got some life lessons in you," he added.

Meanwhile, Scott also shared that he doesn't plan on introducing his children to any future partners until they are the "right person."