Jamie Lee Curtis Donates $1 Million to Relief Efforts as Wildfires Rage on Across SoCal

Getty

"My family is donating $1 million to today to the relief efforts," the Halloween star shared. "We are in contact with Governor Newsom, Mayor Bass and Senator Schiff and I will post often about where you can send needed resources to reputable agencies."

Jamie Lee Curtis is making a major donation amid the ongoing wildfires raging across Southern California.

The Halloween star took to Instagram Thursday to share that she and her family are donating "$1 million to today to the relief efforts."

"We are in contact with Governor Newsom, Mayor Bass and Senator Schiff and I will post often about where you can send needed resources to reputable agencies," she noted.

In the caption of the post, Curtis explained that she and her family have pledged the funds from their Family Foundation to help support the efforts o firefighters across the county as they continue to contain the various fires that continue to devastate Southern California.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"As the fire still rages on and @calfire @losangelesfiredepartment and all the available first responders and agencies involved in fighting fire and saving lives are still hard at work and neighbors and friends are banding together to save each other, my husband and I and our children have pledged $1 million from our Family Foundation to start a fund of support for our great city and state and the great people who live and love there," Curtis added before reiterating that she's been in contact with lawmakers as to where to allocate those funds. "I'm in communication with Governor Newsom and Mayor Bass and Senator Schiff as to where those funds need to be directed for the most impact."

The generous pledge comes amid Curtis' appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon where she emotionally detailed how her family and many people she knows have been impacted by the Palisades fire as it now spread to over 17,000 acres, destroying homes, schools, businesses and more.

"I'm literally just about to cry," Curtis said as host Jimmy Fallon offered his condolences. "As you know where I live is on fire right now. Literally the entire city of the Pacific Palisades is burning."

"I flew here last night," she added of filming the show in New York City. "I was on the plane, started getting texts and it's f--king gnarly, you guys."

She continued, "It's just a catastrophe in Southern California. Obviously there have been horrific fires in many places [but] this is literally where I live."

Curtis revealed that her local market, her friends' homes and many schools have been destroyed in the blaze.

"It's a really awful situation," the Freaky Friday actress, who shares daughters Ruby, 25, and Annie, 34, with screenwriter husband Christopher Guest, added, noting that she was heading back to L.A. following her Tonight Show appearance to be with her family and "try to help my friends."

Curtis then urged the audience to support the American Red Cross, telling those in-studio and at home, "Do anything you can."

"Anything in your community to help people. Whether you need it or not now, you will need it. Give blood, donate, whatever you can do," Curtis added.

As of Thursday morning, per CNN, the five wildfires fires -- the Palisades fire, the Eaton fire, Hurst fire, the Lidia fire, and the Sunset fire -- have led to the evacuation of over 100,000 residents, as hundreds of thousands are without power. It's been reported that at least five people have been killed, and nearly 2,000 structures have been destroyed.