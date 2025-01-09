RHOP's Karen Huger Enters Rehab, Skips Season 9 Reunion After DUI Conviction

Getty

After Bravo revealed the seating chart for this year's reunion, fans wondered why Huger was MIA.

The Grand Dame is sitting out this season's Real Housewives of Potomac reunion.

Fans began to wonder what happened to Karen Huger after Bravo revealed the Season 9 reunion seating chart on Thursday and her name was nowhere to be found. The taping went down today in New York City.

Among the curious was Real Housewives of Atlanta's own Porsha Williams, who commented on the post, "Where is Karen??"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

As for why she was MIA, her manager Ryan Tresdale released a statement to Bravo's The Daily Dish, confirming she's in rehab.

"Karen made the important decision to enter a private recovery program, so was unable to attend the reunion taping today," Tresdale said. "She was fully supported in this choice. We stand behind Karen as she embarks on this meaningful journey and are proud of her for taking such a significant step forward in her personal growth."

The move comes after Huger was charged with driving under the influence and hit with several other traffic violations in connection with a March 2024 car crash.

In December, she was found guilty of 7 of the 8 charges prosecutors brought against her, including driving under the influence, negligent driving, failing to control her vehicle’s speed to avoid a collision, and failing to notify authorities of a change of address.

Her attorney, A. Scott Bolden, issued a statement to TMZ at the time, saying, "Although we are disappointed in the jury's verdict, we of course respect their decision and appreciate their time hearing our case."

Her sentencing is set for January 29.

Police bodycam footage of both her arrest and interview while in custody went viral online -- and can be watched below.