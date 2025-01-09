Nick Viall Turns to Water Fasting Since His 'Diet Is Not Where It Could Be'

Getty

Nick Viall kicked his New Year's resolution into high gear, with the ex-Bachelor beginning 2025 by focusing on his health and wellness in an untraditional -- and not necessarily recommended-- way.

"I haven't eaten in 36 hours, so that's fun," the 44-year-old said on the Thursday, January 9, episode of his The Viall Files podcast.

"I started a water fast. I'm not recommending it to anyone [and] this is not some sort of, 'Do this with me,'" he warned listeners.

According to Viall, however, the fast is "supposed to be really healthy."

"It's supposed to reduce your chance of cancer, it's supposed to be good for inflammation, it's supposed to reduce your chance of Alzheimer’s and things like that," Viall said before adding that he first heard about the diet from his mother.

"It's supposed to have a lot of health benefits to occasionally fast," he said of the diet that he has a goal of doing for four days.

"I needed a cleanse and I've been eating way too much sugar lately these days," he explained.

"I think my diet is not where it could be or should be. It's the new year, I was like, 'F--k it.' If my mom can do it, why can't I?'"

He then stressed again to his listeners that he does not want them to "take my recommendations."

"I'm doing this for me. I don't need feedback from any of you listening -- good or bad," he said.

For Viall, he said the early hours of the fast were the most difficult.

"It was a tough first night -- and I was fine," he recalled. "I'm delightful right now. Last night sucked hard. They said the first 24 hours are tough and I felt really weak and tired."

Viall's wife, Natalie Joy also shared her experience of living with Viall while he undergoes the diet, adding that he was "hangry" that night.

"I'm also suffering because he's been nothing but a bitch this whole time to me," she joked.

"He's the hangriest person I've ever been around. He's so mad, he's so angry and I'm like, 'You can stop whenever you f--king want!' Last night in bed, I was like, 'Do you want me to boil you some eggs? Because this is insane. You are being mean to me.' It's because you’re hungry and I understand."