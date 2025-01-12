Spencer Pratt Defends Mandy Moore from Backlash Amid His Own as Heidi Montag Hits Number One

Getty

"Of course I’m trying to get money to pay for my life with my family because our house and all of our possessions burned down," Pratt defended himself even as his pleas appeared to be working, with wife Heidi Montag's 15-year-old album catapulting to number one.

Spencer Pratt isn't above shameless self-promotion to make some money after he and wife Heidi Montag lost their home in the Palisades Fire, with The Hills alum also taking time to defend Mandy Moore from backlash she received ... while facing plenty of his own.

Moore had made the plea on behalf of her in-laws, whose home was decimated in the fires along with much of the surrounding communities.

The This Is Us alum and her own family -- including musician husband Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes and their three children -- were affected by the Eaton Fire in Altadena, which left her house "not livable" and both her garage and Taylor's studio in ruins.

Pratt Defends Moore from Backlash

On Thursday, musician Matthew Koma -- who also happens to be Hilary Duff's husband -- started a GoFundMe for Goldsmith's brother Griffin and his wife Kit, who are expecting their first child together in just weeks.

Moore then shared the fundraiser to her own Instagram page, triggering a strong backlash from fans. Pratt, too, has been facing his own backlash for how he's used his platform since losing his home, leading the reality start to clapback for both of them.

He started his TikTok statement on behalf of the actress by giving her a shout-out for helping him to book a hotel in New York years ago for his first trip there.

Then, in response to the backlash, he added, "If I see one more TikTok about Mandy Moore and GoFundMes, I’m going to start coming after you guys. You want beef with your worst nightmare, which is me right now? You post about Mandy Moore. I will ride for Mandy Moore."

Moore also defended herself from the onslaught of haters she got after sharing Koma's GoFundMe for her in-laws, telling the haters in an update to "Kindly F OFF."

She elaborated, "People questioning whether we're helping out our own family or attributing some arbitrary amount of money google says someone has is NOT helpful or empathetic. Of course we are."

"Our buddy Matt started this go fund me and i'm sharing because people have asked how they can help them. We just lost most of our life in a fire too," she added. "Kindly F OFF. no one is forcing you to do anything."

She has since turned off commenting on the post.

The GoFundMe, meanwhile, has reached its goal, while Moore has started sharing fundraisers for families who also lost their homes to her Instagram Story.

Plea for Help Lands Montag Number One

As for the backlash Pratt has faced himself, the reality star triggered that on Friday with a TikTok where he pointedly asked his followers to watch a video previously shared to his account as it would trigger a payout to him if enough people clicked.

"I’ll get up to $1,100 from TikTok if it’s one of the top 10 most liked TikToks with that song, so more likely $200 it says, but it can go up to $1,100," he said in the video, as noted by Us Weekly.

"So, if you’re bored, please go like that last video," he added of the clip featuring Aly & AJ's "What It Feels Like." He went on to say that as the duo actually wears the Pratt Daddy Crystals featured in it, "it's kind of an authentic promo," before adding, "I also want to get that $1,000."

Another video saw him asking his followers to go stream Heidi Montag's 15-year-old debut album Superficial, a plea which had to have worked even better than he could have imaged.

Heidi Montag’s song “Superficial” has reached #1 on U.S. iTunes, joining her album at the top spot.



Additionally, “I’ll Do It” rises to #8.



Her new single “Go Harder” soars to #22. pic.twitter.com/hdkMwXY95l — Mr. Pop (@MrPopOfficial) January 12, 2025 @MrPopOfficial

Montag herself has been absolutely stunned at the response from fans, as they quickly catapulted the album to number one on the iTunes charts Saturday night, followed by the song "Superficial" also reaching the top spot.

As the album climbed the charts, Pratt thanked the couple's fans on his Instagram page, calling it "maybe the best thing I could have ever dreamed about… besides still having my house and all of my possessions."

"But don’t worry, we’re on our way to being rich and famous and I won’t forget about you when I’m rich and famous," he added cheekily. "I’ll be the most grateful rich celebrity you have ever supported in your lies. Love you all, thank you so much."

Pratt Defends 'Milking' Tragedy

Even as some fans were showing their support for the couple, Pratt returned to social media to call out those trolls who were less than supportive, defending his actions and even owning a purported comment from his Instagram he said read, "Of course Spencer’s gonna milk his burned down house for every dollar it’s worth."

"Duh. Duh. That’s right. Let me figure out every dollar I can get," Pratt said in his follow-up TikTok. "Of course I’m trying to get money to pay for my life with my family because our house and all of our possessions burned down."

"And if I can do it on social media, which I’ve been making the only money I’ve made for years now continuously, showing my journey of our house burning down and all of our possessions, do you not think I’m going to keep milking it for every dollar?" he asked.

He went on to explain the desperation of his situation, writing, "I’d rather have my house and no social media, let me tell you that much. I’d rather have everything in my house and delete all these stupid apps. I would much rather that. So, yes, I will continue ‘milking’ our misery on social media."

While he was helping his fans find ways to support Montag and him, Pratt discouraged anyone from tuning in to the show that helped make them household names, The Hills.

"Pretty much I’d rather you watch anything in the world but The Hills. Do not give that show a single dollar," he told his fans. "No, there’s no residuals. So, pretty much, I’d rather have you watch paint dry, tag me in [you] staring at a wall — that would help my life more. Do not waste your energy watching The Hills thinking that helps our lives."

On Thursday, Pratt returned to the ruins of his and Montag's Pacific Palisades home, seeking personal items that may have survived the fire. TMZ notes that even though a few structures survived, it would likely all have to come down in order to rebuild safely. The couple were able to evacuate themselves and their three kids.

Pratt also shared via TikTok that there are possible new projects on the line, as well, including a scheduled call for Monday about a possible new series on Hulu. He called on their fans to "spam" all of Hulu's accounts so the social team will be able to share the interest and demand.

Fires Still Burning in LA

As the fires continue to burn in Southern California, more than 153,000 Los Angeles and surrounding area residents are under mandatory evacuation orders as a result of the wildfires that have already taken 16 lives, with at least 13 more reported missing so far, according to NBC News Sunday morning.

There are a total of four significant fires burning in the Los Angeles region, including the devastating Palisades and Eaton Fires, which CNN, citing Calfire, is calling among the five most destructive in California history. Officials report the Palisades Fire is 11% contained, while the Eaton Fire is holding at 15% containment.

Meanwhile, the Kenneth and Hurst Fires are also still active but much smaller in size and devastation. The Kenneth Fire is at 80% containment while the Hurst is at 76% containment. These fires have burned just under 2,000 acres combined.

All told, more than 38,000 acres in the area have burned as of Sunday morning, per CNN, destroying entire communities and more than 12,000 structures. Nearly 35,000 homes are currently without power.