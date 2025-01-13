Kendra Wilkinson Slams Trolls As She Defends Weight Gain: 'I'm Not That Girl I Was Before'

Instagram

The 39-year-old Girls Next Door alum tells her followers that even though she's no longer a "playboy girl," she's "happy, healthy and at peace" ... before admitting to overdoing it in one area.

Kendra Wilkinson is calling out trolls online criticizing her weight.

The former Playboy girl took to Instagram to share a message to her followers about aging, admitting that she is "at peace in life finally".

"Yes, I've gained weight. Yes, I'm aging. Yes, I'm not that girl I was before (playboy girl) but for once in a long time I feel good and mentally healthy," the 39-year-old said.

"Kids are my everything. Feeling pretty balanced. Working out and cooking a lot more. Golf, work. No housekeeper or nanny," the proud mom continued.

"For those of you hating on my new weight, 40 yr old face please know that I'm happy, healthy and at peace in life finally," she then told the trolls among her 3.5 million followers to "leave me alone and respect that I'm where I actually want to be finally all together."

Elsewhere in the caption, The Girls Next Door alum admitted that despite feeling "pretty balanced," she probably is "drinking too much."

"Almost 40 is feeling amazing and yes, to the people criticizing my alcohol intake... I hear you and that will be monitored better," she said before adding she will be having a "shot" for her upcoming 40th birthday in June.

The mother of two shares son, Hank IV, 14, and daughter Alijah, 9, with ex-husband Hank Baskett.

Her painful and very public divorce from Baskett came after he cheated on her while she was eight months pregnant with their second child. They were married from 2009-2018.

"It crushed me because I loved him so much and I never really knew what marriage and love was. I never really grew up in a home of marriage and love," Wilkinson said of their split.