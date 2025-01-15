Kyle Richards Reveals What Sutton Stracke Said Off-Camera After Rehashing Mauricio Cheating Rumors

Getty

"Do I believe that was an actual accident? Absolutely not," Richards insisted after the latest RHOBH episode aired.

During the Tuesday, January 14, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: After Show, the 56-year-old reality star revealed that she spoke with Stracke afterwards about resurfacing the rumors on the Bravo reality show.

Richards said that Stracke tried to explain her actions once the cameras stopped rolling.

"Later, she said to me, 'I don't know why I said that, I got so confused,'" Richards recalled to Erika Jayne on the After Show before adding, "Do I believe that was an actual accident? Absolutely not."

"I thought that we were good friends and that we'd fixed things and now, I'm not feeling like I can really trust you at all. She already apologized to me profusely over the comments last year [in Season 13] about the ring that I had bought myself," Richards recalled.

During Tuesday's RHOBH, Stracke claimed that Richards "had infidelity" in her marriage to Umansky.

"Let’s not forget that part," she emphasized, referring to the rumors that had surrounded their split, to which Richards responded, "What part? Who did?"

Stracke responded, "With Mau. You've talked about him," referring to Richards' breakdown in Season 13 when she admitted to losing her "trust" in Umansky.

Kyle and Mauricio reportedly separated in July 2023, but didn't confirm their split until the following October. The former couple shares daughters Alexia, 28, Sophia, 24, and Portia, 16. Mauricio also helped raise Kyle's daughter Farrah, 36, whom she welcomed during her first marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie.

Amid their separation, Mauricio competed on Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars in Fall 2023, during which he was paired with Emma Slater, with their coziness on and off-screen a point of speculation and consternation for Kyle and others.