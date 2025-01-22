Jenna Dewan Opens Up About 'Fresh Starts' After Finalizing Divorce From Channing Tatum

Erik Carter/InStyle

"This past year I learned that life has a way of bringing you exactly what you need to learn at exactly the right time," she said of 2024, the year her lengthy divorce was finalized.

Jenna Dewan is opening up about her "fresh starts."

The actress wrote an essay for InStyle where she reflected on the lessons she learned in 2024 -- which saw her finally finalize her divorce from Channing Tatum.

"This past year I learned that life has a way of bringing you exactly what you need to learn at exactly the right time," wrote the 44-year-old actress, adding, "The transitions weren't just changes; they were invitations to grow, to lean into the discomfort and discover the strength I didn’t know I had."

The Rookie actress does not mention Tatum by name or their divorce specifically in her essay, but she revealed that she "learned a lot about myself, my resilience and my voice" last year. The mother-of-three also expressed where and who she allows her "attention to go to," while sharing what activities she chooses to spend her time doing.

"Meditate, surf, go dancing with friends, make some art, play!" she explained. "Fresh starts, I've realized, don't wait for calendars or big proclamations. They happen in the quiet choices: forgiving yourself, showing up again, trusting the process even when it feels hopeless."

The former couple -- who share 11-year-old daughter Everly -- split in November 2018 after nearly nine years of marriage and more than 12 years together. After a messy divorce battle lasting six years, Tatum and Dewan's divorce was finalized in September.

In her fresh start, Dewan said she's "not searching for perfection but for presence" -- adding, "Each fresh chapter is a gift waiting to be unwrapped."

"I am so grateful for my family, the love and presence of my partner, Steve, and the adventures we will have this year. I see some travel, lots of family laughs, and, most importantly, maybe a wedding finally!" she added.

Dewan has since moved on with fiancé Steve Kazee. They got engaged in February 2020 and share two kids: Callum, 4, and baby Rhiannon, 7 months.

Tatum also moved on from the relationship and became engaged to Zoe Kravitz; their engagement, however, was called off in October 2024 after three years together.

Dewan has stayed quiet about the divorce from Tatum -- though, just one week after reaching a divorce settlement in September 2024, she shared an Instagram post about women knowing their worth.

"Never underestimate the value of your hard work and contributions," she continued at the time. "We rise by lifting each other up with love and grace. And when we do so, the rest falls into place."